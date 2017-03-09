15 Photos From Ireland’s #Strike4Repeal Protests For Abortion Rights

Yesterday, on International Women's Day, thousands of Irish women and men donned black clothing and gathered at the O'Connell bridge in the capital to march for reproductive rights. Ireland's 8th Amendment essentially enacts a total ban on abortions, regardless of the circumstances. The regulations are so strict that approximately 12 women a day are forced to travel to the U.K. in order to receive an abortion, and women who receive them illegally in Ireland could spend up to 14 years in prison.

The people of Ireland were inspired this year more than ever to protest and demand an appeal.

We found some of the most moving photos from the #Strike4Repeal.

via Instagram/@jamjgo

via Instagram/@fionaosheajournalist

via Instagram/@dylancliff

via Twitter/@roisiningle

via Instagram/@enyagrace

via Instagram/@bewkhewker

via Instagram/@sur_ce

via Instagram/@wildflower.adventures

via Instagram/@kkittybb

via Instagram/@zutch

via Instagram/@myladymae

via Instagram/@wirelips

via Instagram/@wildflower.adventures

via Instagram/@zutch

via Instagram/@hurlamaboc

Top photo: Instagram/@earthtocaoimhe

