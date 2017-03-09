Quantcast

15 Photos From Ireland’s #Strike4Repeal Protests For Abortion Rights

Details
IN Feminism
earthtocaoimhe

Yesterday, on International Women's Day, thousands of Irish women and men donned black clothing and gathered at the O'Connell bridge in the capital to march for reproductive rights. Ireland's 8th Amendment essentially enacts a total ban on abortions, regardless of the circumstances. The regulations are so strict that approximately 12 women a day are forced to travel to the U.K. in order to receive an abortion, and women who receive them illegally in Ireland could spend up to 14 years in prison.

The people of Ireland were inspired this year more than ever to protest and demand an appeal.

We found some of the most moving photos from the #Strike4Repeal.

jamjgovia Instagram/@jamjgo

flonaosheajournalistvia Instagram/@fionaosheajournalist

dylancliffvia Instagram/@dylancliff

RoisinInglevia Twitter/@roisiningle

enyagracevia Instagram/@enyagrace

bewkhewkervia Instagram/@bewkhewker

sur cevia Instagram/@sur_ce

wildflower.adventuresvia Instagram/@wildflower.adventures

kkittybbvia Instagram/@kkittybb

zutchvia Instagram/@zutch

myladymaevia Instagram/@myladymae

wirelipsvia Instagram/@wirelips

wildflower.adventures2via Instagram/@wildflower.adventures

zutch2via Instagram/@zutch

hurlamabocvia Instagram/@hurlamaboc

Top photo: Instagram/@earthtocaoimhe

Tags: Ireland , day without a woman , international women's day , strike 4 repeal , 8th amendment , abortion rights
View Full Calendar