Quantcast

One In Four Women Has Stopped Removing Her Armpit Hair

Details
IN Feminism

pithair

According to The Daily Telegraph, Mintel market researchers have determined that as of 2016, nearly one in four women have stopped removing their underarm hair. Mintel states that 95% of women between the ages of 16 and 24 reported removing hair from their underarms in 2013. Three years later, only 77% of women in the same age group reported removing underarm hair. 

Additionally, within the same time frame, research shows that women have become less likely to remove hair from their legs. Olivia Rudgard of The Telegraph  writes, "Leg-shaving is also falling out of fashion — in 2013, 92 per cent said they shaved their legs, a proportion which had fallen to 85 per cent in 2016."

Between 2015 and 2016, industry figures show a 5% decline in sales of hair removal products. 

But of course, body hair and its potential removal are entangled with much more than just fashion and sales. For centuries, body hair removal or maintenance has been an arbitrary aesthetic mandate for women. While the ancient Greeks considered female body hair uncivilized, unshaved pubic hair was once again expected of women in Europe's Middle Ages and in Elizabethan England. The shifting trends around female body hair have always depended varyingly on health issues like hygiene, STDs, and pubic lice; class issues and essential conversations about race and privilege; and on the capitalist systems that seek to exploit these complicating factors. 

bodyhairtumblr.com/laurabreiling

While body positive feminism in the era of Instagram may be to thank for the increased popularity of body hair, the feminist conversation around hair and hair removal isn't over. In "The Problem With Feminist Body Hair," Niloufar Haidari writes: "The hair removal processes of WOC, especially those from Latin America, the Middle East and South Asia often involve much more than this basic process of labor... The reality is that many WOC have been called hairy their whole lives, and most often by white women... For me, hair removal was performed as a form of assimilation into white society."

We should continue to take down body hair removal as an aesthetic mandate for women and femmes. In taking down these mandates, we must also acknowledge easy body hair removal as an act of privilege, and that when it comes to your body, there is no right answer. To remove or not to remove is your choice and yours alone. 

So to the one in four women growing out her pits this summer: you go, girl! And to the women going hair-free: you go, too!

tumblr_oqk8difRrw1rit3gho1_540.giftumblr.com/laurabreiling

Top photo: tumblr.com/laurabreiling

More from BUST

Watch These Girls Take On Body Hair Stigmas And Self-Love In This Inspiring Video

Amandla Stenberg - "Sometimes I Feel Like A Boy When I Wake Up": Sneak Peek At BUST’s June/July 2017 Issue

12 Plus Size Models To Bring Some Body Positivity To Your Insta Feed

 

Olivia Loperfido is an English and psychology major at New York University's College of Arts and Sciences, and the junior editor of NYU's Mercer Street (2017-'18). She enjoys spending time with her dogs and tortoise, watching RuPaul's Drag Race, and contacting her state representatives. Follow her on Instagram here and contact her via email here

 

 
Tags: hair removal , body hair , underarm hair , armpit hair , body positivity
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

arianagrandeheader copy

The Manchester Bombing Of An Ariana Grande Concert Targeted Young Girls - And We Need To Talk About That

PlanCHeader

American Women Are Reclaiming The "Plan C" Abortion Method: A Comic

Paint It Black 1

Amber Tamblyn's Directorial Debut "Paint It Black" Is A Visually Stunning Exploration Of Grief: BUST Review

amandlastenberg3

Amandla Stenberg - "Sometimes I Feel Like A Boy When I Wake Up": Sneak Peek At BUST’s June/July 2017 Issue

Neil Gaiman face

Here Is How To Get Neil Gaiman To Do A Reading Of The Cheesecake Factory's Massive Menu

Sexy weed 1

Cannasexuality 101: The Benefits Of Including Marijuana In Your Sex Life

trollswitchsy

3 Niche Online Marketplaces For When Etsy Just Isn't Enough

66b570518b63f31551d46a276f5e17c7

19 Quotes and Photos of the Legendary Grace Jones to Celebrate her Birthday

pithair

One In Four Women Has Stopped Removing Her Armpit Hair

MaryLambertBold

Mary Lambert Proves She Doesn’t Need Labels (Literally) In New Crowdfunded EP "BOLD": BUST Interview

Upcoming Events

BangOn: Elements Lakewood Camping and Music Festival (Lakewood, PA)
Fri May 26 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
Writing On It All
Sat May 27 @ 1:00PM - 04:00PM
The ROOTS! Announcing 10th Annual Roots Picnic
Sat Jun 03 @12:00AM
Queernucopia
Thu Jun 15 @ 9:30PM -
View Full Calendar