Ellevate Network Is Hosting a Summit On Mobilizing The Power Of Women

In these bleak times, we, at BUST, find events focused on promoting women more crucial than ever. Ellevate Network is hosting a summit on Mobilizing the Power of Women in celebration of their 20 year anniversary. The guiding slogan of #MobilizeWomen is action, impact, power. The event will "convene thought leaders, activists, business leaders, and changemakers, to discuss actionable solutions to increasing diversity and closing the gender gap."

Check out their website to purchase a ticket or watch the livestream.

Mobilize Women is an all day summit on Wednesday, June 21st lasting from 8:30 am- 7:00 pm.

AppNexus 28 W 23rd, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10024





