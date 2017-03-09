Quantcast

No One Told Samantha Bee About “A Day Without A Woman,” And As A Result, Nothing Goes Right

Details
IN Feminism
samantha bee

A day without a woman at Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, apparently, is a day without clever writing, functional camera operation and audience members. Women are an essential part of Bee’s staff — to make her point, she poked fun by imaging what a segment of Full Frontal would look like if it were produced by the men on her staff.

The result was not pretty. The camera swayed around, coming in and out of focus, and Bee delivered a weak joke (about sports, no less!) to an empty room. "I’m sorry, are you saying it’s the Day Without A Woman and nobody told me?” Bee asked incredulously. She then called it quits herself, ripping off her suit jacket, revealing a shirt emblazoned with the word "Feminist," and stormed off stage. 

Top photo: screenshot 

 

