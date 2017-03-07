This 'Fearless Girl' Sculpture Suddenly Appeared On Wall Street Today. Here's Why.

An inspiring new piece of art has appeared next to Wall Street's famous Charging Bull, just in time for International Women's Day. Facing the bull stands what people have dubbed "The Fearless Girl."

The stunt was organized by State Street Global Advisors as part of their campaign to increase the number of women directors on company boards. State Street, one of the world's largest asset managers, will also be sending letters to 3,500 companies asking them to increase their percentage of female board members; research has shown a link between gender diversity amongst directors and improved company performance. The Fearless Girl stands before a plaque which reads, "KNOW THE POWER OF WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP."

State Street's deputy global chief investment officer, Lori Heinel spoke to Business Insider about their campaign.

"One of the most iconic images on Wall Street is the charging bull. So the idea of having a female sort of stand against the bull or stand up to the bull just struck us as a very clever but also creative and engaging way to make that statement. Even though it's a little girl, her stance is one of determination, forwardness, and being willing to challenge and take on the status quo."

The stunt, intentionally timed to align with International Women's Day on Wednesday, was organized in conjunction with agency McCann New York.

While McCann did get a permit for the statue, its overnight appearance was intended as a surprise. "The guerrilla aspect of the placement is in keeping with the Charging Bull itself, which was installed without permission by artist Arturo Di Modica in 1989," Adweek reports. "It was meant to be a symbol of the strength and power of the American people following the stock-market crash of 1987."

Similarly, the bronze girl is a wonderful symbol of the strength and power of women.

