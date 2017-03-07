Quantcast

Can't Take Off Work? 7 Actions For "A Day Without A Woman"

Details
IN Feminism
Day Without A Woman

A Day Without A Woman is a general strike that coincides with International Women’s Day. The idea, according to the organizers, is to draw attention to "the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system — while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity." While a strike is an excellent way to draw attention, it’s also a privilege; it simply isn’t feasible for many, if not most, women to not show up to work. So, how can you get involved if you can’t skip work? We’ve compiled a list of actions and ways to show solidarity!

1. Subscribe to women-operated publications

What better day than international women's day that to commit to receiving independent, feminist media by women for women! 

Subscribe to BUST, Bitch, Ms. Magazine, make/shift and Off Our Backs, to name a few!.

While you're at it, follow a few podcasts too! 

Check out Lena Dunham's feminist variety show Women of The Hour, Bitch Media's Popaganda, and BUST's very own culture podcast Poptarts

2. Don't shop at male-owned businesses

Limit or abstain from shopping unless it is from a small, women or minority-owned business. Women are responsible for the vast majority of purchases, so collectively, we can demonstrate our purchasing power. If you know there is something you need for March 8th, pick it up today! Spend some time researching the #Grabyourwallet movement for companies to avoid on the 8th and every day.

3. Make a donation

While the ACLU and Planned Parenthood are excellent choices, here are some others you may not have thought of:

Center For Reproductive Rights
Pro Mujer
Global Fund for Women
Pathfinder International
She Should Run

4. Call your representative

Don’t know your local representative? Just type your zip code into the House of Representatives website. 

Don’t be intimidated. A call can be as simple as:

I am calling from            to encourage            to support women’s right to choose in the United States.

5. Wear red

It’s an easy way to participate! Our sartorial choices speak volumes, and seeing women making a visual statement in mass is a powerful thing. Red is a bold color, signifying strength, courage, and resistance. Post a pic on social media and say what wearing red means to you!

Don't have red clothes? What about a scarf, jewelry, or even red lipstick?

6. Post on social media

We know, we know, social media is an echo chamber of your own ideas. But it’s also a great tool for community building and empowerment! So take a snap of your red attire and post what A Day Without A Woman means to you!

7. Attend a demonstration on your lunch break (or after work)

Gathering Doesn't have to be an all day affair. You can stop by on your lunch break, or after work! If you are NYC-based meet at noon at the southeast corner of Central Park (5th ave and 59th st) or check out this handy list for events happening across the country. 

Image via Flickr/Beth Thomas

