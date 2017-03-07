Women-Owned Businesses To Support Every Day

Tuesday Bassen - owner of Friend Mart



For the first time ever, March 8th will officially recognize “A Day Without a Woman.” Women across the globe are participating in a general workers strike to continue the movement that started with the Women’s March back in January. In doing so, they aim to show the world just how much everyone depends on women — especially in the workforce.

Of course, the right to protest comes with an undeniable amount of privilege. If you can't take off work without risking your livelihood, support women by wearing red or by calling your local representative.

One thing we all can do to is support women-owned business and products, not just today, but every day. We asked our readers to share their favorite lady businesses with us. We will be expanding this list in the next few months, so please add your fave women-owned businesses (with address and web link) in the comments! #RISEUP #SisterhoodIsPowerful

Arizona

Shops

Sunshine Shop

2934 East Broadway Boulevard, Tucson

California

Bars & Restaurants

Home State

4624 Hollywood Boulevard, LA

(Texas-inspired cuisine)

Industrial Grind Coffee

3922 Park Blvd, San Diego

Shops

Little Knittery

3195 Glendale Blvd., LA

(yarn/classes/knit products)

Funky and Darn Near New

CA-62, Yucca Valley

(vintage clothing)



Friend Mart

Owner: Tuesday Bassen

970 N Broadway #105, LA

The End

55872 29 Palms Hwy, Yucca Valley

(vintage clothing)



P.F. Candle Co.

2939 East Pico Blvd, LA

Galleries/Art

Wisdom Arts Laboratory

526 E Orange Grove Blvd, Pasadena

Colorado

Shops

The Ritz

959 Walnut Street, Boulder

(men's and women's costumes)

Meow Meow Boutique

1118 13th Street, Boulder

(gift shop)

Florida

Classes

Music Together in the Keys

1700 Von Phister st. (corner Von Phister & Ashby), Key West

Georgia

Shops

Little Shop of Stories

133 E Court Sq, Decatur

Services

Construction Clean-up Specialists

954 West Atlanta St. SE, Marietta

Illinois

Restaurants & Bars

Mana Food Bar

1742 W Division St, Chicago

Services

Multilingual Connections

828 Davis St., Ste 210, Evanston

Indiana

Shops

Silver in the City

434 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis

(jewelry & housewares)

Galleries/Art

The HEDGE

1016 Broadway, Fort Wayne

(locally made prints, etc.)

Iowa

Shops

Abernathy's

315 E. 2nd Street, Davenport

(clothing, accessories)

Kansas

Shops

The Workroom

150 N Cleveland St, Wichita

(homegoods)

Restaurants and Bars

The Anchor

1109 E. Douglas, Wichita

Tanya's Soup Kitchen

1725 E Douglas Ave, Wichita

Monarch

579 W. Douglas, Wichita

Maine

Shops

Nomia Boutique

24 Exchange Street, Suite 215 (2nd floor) Portland

(sensuality boutique)

Maryland

Bars & Restaurants

Dovecote Cafe

2501 Madison Ave #1f, Baltimore

Bar Clavel

225 W 23rd St, Baltimore

Shops

Bear Fox Babe

3782 B Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City

Knits, Soy and Metal

229 W Read St, Baltimore

(candle company)

Juniper Culinary Apothecary

520 Park Avenue, Baltimore

(specialty grocery store)

Books With A Past

2465 MD-97, Glenwood

Brightside Boutique

1133 S Charles St, Baltimore

Michigan

Shops

Spring Sweet

56 East 8th Street, Holland

(bridal boutique)

JB and Me

36 West 8th Street, Holland

(fashion)

Missouri

Services

Ash & Oake Canine Massages

Greater St. Louis Area

(in-home canine massages)

New Jersey

Salons & Spas

Dina's Kiss and Makeup

57 Newark Street, Hoboken

(hair and makeup)

Shops

Fun In The Sun

115 Kings Hwy East, Haddonfield

(preppy boutique)

Red Moon

300 Emory Street, Unit 1, Asbury Park

(home aesthetics)

Services

Juniper Communities

400 Broadacres Drive, Bloomfield

New Mexico

Shops

Abitha’s Apothecary

Owner: Reta Timothy Wilde

3906 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque

(metaphysical shop)

New York

Classes

Banana Skirt Productions

Pearl Studios, 500-519 Eighth Ave, Manhattan

(dance fitness classes)

Robofun

2672 Broadway, Loft A, Manhattan

(children's STEM classes)

Salons & Spas

Fringe Salon

Owner: Amy Chiappa

248 Broome Street, Manhattan

Soho Sanctuary Spa

119 Mercer Street, Manhattan

City Well Spa

496 President Street, Brooklyn

La Casa Spa

41 East 20th Street, Manhattan

Mousey Brown Salon

732 Lorimer St., Brooklyn

Riah

72 East 11th Street, Manhattan

Earth + Sky Healing Arts

5-31 50th Ave, Long Island City

Maharose Center for Healing

97 Green St G3, Brooklyn

Manic Panic

1412 Broadway at 39th St, Manhattan

(hair and makeup products)

Laicale

129 Grand Street, Manhattan

Bars & Restaurants

Dirty Precious Bar

317 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn

Trophy Bar

351 Broadway, Brooklyn

Clover Club

210 Smith Street, Brooklyn

Satsko

202 E 7th St, Manhattan



Leyenda

221 Smith Street, Brooklyn

Dirt Candy Restaurant

86 Allen St, Manhattan

Four & Twenty Blackbirds

439 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn

10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn

Haute Chocolate

Local retailers

Flowers for All Occasions

1114 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn

Happyfun Hideaway

1211 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

Home Sweet Home

131 Chrystie Street, Manhattan

Fig. 19

131 1/2 Chrystie Street, Manhattan

Boobie Trap

308 Bleecker Street, Brooklyn

Liz Lovely

CEO & Founder: Liz Scott

56 7th Ave between 13th & 14th, Manhattan

HOME/MADE

Owners: Monica Byrne and Leisah Swenson

293 Van Brunt St., Red Hook, Brooklyn

(food & wine)

ROQUETTE

Owners: Monica Byrne and Leisah Swenson

(catering)

Bex Waffles

650 Montauk Hwy, Montauk

Sugar Sweet Sunshine

126 Rivington St, Manhattan

(cupcakes)

Superfine

126 Front St, Brooklyn

The Keep

205 Cypress Ave, Manhattan

Talbott & Arding

323 Warren Street, Hudson

Drybar

Located nationally

La Palapa

77 St. Mark's Place, Manhattan

Butter & Scotch

818 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn

Perfect Picnic

81 Allen St, Manhattan

Shops

Zingara Vintage

202 Beach 91st Street, Rockaway Beach

(queer-friendly/exclusive lingerie)

Line & Label

568 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Awaveawake

NYC stockists: Maryam Nassir Zadeh Fairlight, 97

(luxury fashion line)

Glitter Limes

Owner: Debbie Tuch

Chelsea Flea Market, 10th Ave and 15th St, Manhattan

Antoinette

Owner: Lexi

119 Grand Street, Brooklyn

(vintage boutique)

The Kiam Records Shop

95 Main St, Nyack

Yarn Cupboard

6487 E Seneca Tpke, Jamesville

Twig Terrariums

Carroll Street, Brooklyn

Goldie's Natural Beauty

355 C Dorman's Court

Beach 87th Street, Rockaway Beach

Moo Shoes

78 Orchard St, Manhattan

Galleries/Art

Situations Gallery

127 Henry Street, Manhattan

Dixon's Place

161A Chrystie street, Manhattan

Tattoo/Piercing

Bodily Charm Tattoo And Piercing

228 Roosevelt Drive, Ste 8-9, Utica

Professional Services

C.A. Goldberk PLLC

16 Court St, # 2500, Brooklyn

Innovative Philanthropy

5 Hanover Square, Suite 2103, Manhattan

Carriage House Birth

67 West Street Suite 223, Brooklyn

Girlie Action PR

243 West 30th Street, 12th Floor, Manhattan

North Carolina

Bars & Restaurants

Lantern

423 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

Oregon

Classes

Bhaktishop Yoga Center

2500 SE 26th Ave, Portland

Shops

Stash

110 SW 3rd Street, Corvallis

(yarn and crafts)

The Sacred Well

7927 SE 13th Ave, Portland

(magical arts items)

Pennsylvania

Bars & Restaurants

Crooked Row Farms

4827 Five Point Road, New Tripoli

Sugar Whipped Bakery

77 East Main Street, Lilitz

Secrets Bakery

602 Penn Ave, Reading

Cosmos Restaurant

980 Trenton Road, Fairless Hills

Shops

The Velvet Maple

968 Main Streeet, Honesdale

(clothing/home decor)

Aaron's Books

35 East Main Street, Lilitz

Galleries/Art

Kudu Creative

Owner: Sarah Jean Clark

230 Ferry Street, Floor 1, Suite 2, Easton

Services

Think Outside of the Toolbox LLC

Elkins Park, Pennsylvania

(home improvement company)

Texas

Bars & Restaurants

The Full Cup

922 S Main St, Weatherford

(bookstore and coffee shop)





Washington

Classes

Culture Shakti

Owner: Katrina Ji

2524 16th Ave S #311, Seattle

(bellydancing fitness classes)

Yoga Shala

3808 N Williams Ave, Portland

Miss Indigo Blue's Academy of Burlesque

912 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

Tattoos & Piercing

Valentine's Tattoo Co.

1520 11th Ave, Seattle

Bars & Restaurants

Molly Moon's Ice Cream

Owner: Molly Moon Neitzel

½ 1622 N 45th St, Seattle

(ice cream)

Boots Bakery & Lounge

Owner: Alison Collins

24 W. Main Ave, Spokane

Odd Fellows

No. 1525 10th Ave, Seattle

(cafe and bar)

Linda's Tavern

No. 707 E Pine St, Seattle

Tallulah's

550 19th Avenue E, Seattle

Chop Suey

1325 E. Madison, Seattle

(club venue)

Shops

Sin in Linen

(luxury lingerie/sheets)

Pretty Parlor Vintage Boutique

Owner: Anna Banana

119 Summit Ave E on Capitol Hill, Seattle

Vedalux

1106 S Perry St., Spokane

(jewelry boutique)

el Sage Designs

110 North 1st Street, Suite A, Mount Vernon

(block and screen printed clothing)

Galleries/Art

Crybaby Studios

1514 11th Ave, Seattle

(photography studio)

SparkLab Lighting Design

Seattle, Washington

Services

Wezee's Plumbing

locations in Greater Seattle area

Wisconsin

Bars & Restaurants

Paradigm Coffee & Music

1202 N 8th St, Sheboygan

