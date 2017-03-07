Quantcast

Women-Owned Businesses To Support Every Day

Details
IN Feminism
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

tuesday
Tuesday Bassen - owner of Friend Mart

For the first time ever, March 8th will officially recognize “A Day Without a Woman.” Women across the globe are participating in a general workers strike to continue the movement that started with the Women’s March back in January. In doing so, they aim to show the world just how much everyone depends on women — especially in the workforce.

Of course, the right to protest comes with an undeniable amount of privilege. If you can't take off work without risking your livelihood, support women by wearing red or by calling your local representative.

One thing we all can do to is support women-owned business and products, not just today, but every day. We asked our readers to share their favorite lady businesses with us. We will be expanding this list in the next few months, so please add your fave women-owned businesses (with address and web link) in the comments! #RISEUP #SisterhoodIsPowerful

Arizona 

Shops

Sunshine Shop
2934 East Broadway Boulevard, Tucson

California

Bars & Restaurants

Home State
4624 Hollywood Boulevard, LA

(Texas-inspired cuisine)

Industrial Grind Coffee
3922 Park Blvd, San Diego

Shops

Little Knittery
3195 Glendale Blvd., LA
(yarn/classes/knit products)

Funky and Darn Near New
CA-62, Yucca Valley
(vintage clothing)

Friend Mart 
Owner: Tuesday Bassen
970 N Broadway #105, LA

The End
55872 29 Palms Hwy, Yucca Valley
(vintage clothing)


P.F. Candle Co.
2939 East Pico Blvd, LA

Galleries/Art

Wisdom Arts Laboratory
526 E Orange Grove Blvd, Pasadena 

Colorado

Shops

The Ritz
959 Walnut Street, Boulder
(men's and women's costumes)

Meow Meow Boutique
1118 13th Street, Boulder
(gift shop)

Florida

Classes

Music Together in the Keys
1700 Von Phister st. (corner Von Phister & Ashby), Key West

Georgia

Shops

Little Shop of Stories
133 E Court Sq, Decatur

Services

Construction Clean-up Specialists
954 West Atlanta St. SE, Marietta

Illinois

Restaurants & Bars

Mana Food Bar
1742 W Division St, Chicago

Services

Multilingual Connections
828 Davis St., Ste 210, Evanston

Indiana

Shops

Silver in the City
434 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis
(jewelry & housewares)

Galleries/Art

The HEDGE
1016 Broadway, Fort Wayne
(locally made prints, etc.)

Iowa

Shops

Abernathy's
315 E. 2nd Street, Davenport
(clothing, accessories)

Kansas

Shops

The Workroom
150 N Cleveland St, Wichita
(homegoods)

Restaurants and Bars

The Anchor
1109 E. Douglas, Wichita

Tanya's Soup Kitchen
1725 E Douglas Ave, Wichita

Monarch
579 W. Douglas, Wichita

Maine

Shops

Nomia Boutique
24 Exchange Street, Suite 215 (2nd floor) Portland
(sensuality boutique)

Maryland

Bars & Restaurants

Dovecote Cafe
2501 Madison Ave #1f, Baltimore

Bar Clavel
225 W 23rd St, Baltimore

Shops

Bear Fox Babe
3782 B Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City

Knits, Soy and Metal
229 W Read St, Baltimore
(candle company)

Juniper Culinary Apothecary
520 Park Avenue, Baltimore
(specialty grocery store)

Books With A Past
2465 MD-97, Glenwood

Brightside Boutique
1133 S Charles St, Baltimore

Michigan

Shops

Spring Sweet
56 East 8th Street, Holland
(bridal boutique)

JB and Me
36 West 8th Street, Holland
(fashion)

Missouri

Services

Ash & Oake Canine Massages
Greater St. Louis Area
(in-home canine massages)

New Jersey

Salons & Spas

Dina's Kiss and Makeup
57 Newark Street, Hoboken
(hair and makeup)

Shops

Fun In The Sun
115 Kings Hwy East, Haddonfield
(preppy boutique)

Red Moon
300 Emory Street, Unit 1, Asbury Park
(home aesthetics) 

Services

Juniper Communities
400 Broadacres Drive, Bloomfield 

New Mexico

Shops

Abitha’s Apothecary
Owner: Reta Timothy Wilde
3906 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque
(metaphysical shop)

New York

Classes

Banana Skirt Productions
Pearl Studios, 500-519 Eighth Ave, Manhattan
(dance fitness classes)

Robofun
2672 Broadway, Loft A, Manhattan
(children's STEM classes)

Salons & Spas

Fringe Salon
Owner: Amy Chiappa
248 Broome Street, Manhattan

Soho Sanctuary Spa
119 Mercer Street, Manhattan

City Well Spa
496 President Street, Brooklyn

La Casa Spa
41 East 20th Street, Manhattan

Mousey Brown Salon
732 Lorimer St., Brooklyn

Riah
72 East 11th Street, Manhattan

Earth + Sky Healing Arts
5-31 50th Ave, Long Island City

Maharose Center for Healing
97 Green St G3, Brooklyn

Manic Panic
1412 Broadway at 39th St, Manhattan
(hair and makeup products)

Laicale
129 Grand Street, Manhattan

Bars & Restaurants

Dirty Precious Bar
317 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn

Trophy Bar
351 Broadway, Brooklyn

Clover Club
210 Smith Street, Brooklyn

Satsko
202 E 7th St, Manhattan

Leyenda
221 Smith Street, Brooklyn

Dirt Candy Restaurant
86 Allen St, Manhattan

Four & Twenty Blackbirds
439 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn
10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn

Haute Chocolate
Local retailers

Flowers for All Occasions
1114 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn

Happyfun Hideaway
1211 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

Home Sweet Home
131 Chrystie Street, Manhattan

Fig. 19
131 1/2 Chrystie Street, Manhattan

Boobie Trap
308 Bleecker Street, Brooklyn

Liz Lovely
CEO & Founder: Liz Scott
56 7th Ave between 13th & 14th, Manhattan

HOME/MADE
Owners: Monica Byrne and Leisah Swenson
293 Van Brunt St., Red Hook, Brooklyn 

(food & wine)

ROQUETTE
Owners: Monica Byrne and Leisah Swenson
(catering)

Bex Waffles
650 Montauk Hwy, Montauk

Sugar Sweet Sunshine 
126 Rivington St, Manhattan
(cupcakes)

Superfine
126 Front St, Brooklyn

The Keep
205 Cypress Ave, Manhattan

Talbott & Arding
323 Warren Street, Hudson

Drybar
Located nationally

La Palapa
77 St. Mark's Place, Manhattan

Butter & Scotch
818 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn

Perfect Picnic
81 Allen St, Manhattan

Shops

Zingara Vintage
202 Beach 91st Street, Rockaway Beach
(queer-friendly/exclusive lingerie)

Line & Label
568 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Awaveawake
NYC stockists: Maryam Nassir Zadeh Fairlight, 97
(luxury fashion line)

Glitter Limes
Owner: Debbie Tuch
Chelsea Flea Market, 10th Ave and 15th St, Manhattan

Antoinette
Owner: Lexi
119 Grand Street, Brooklyn
(vintage boutique)

The Kiam Records Shop
95 Main St, Nyack

Yarn Cupboard
6487 E Seneca Tpke, Jamesville

Twig Terrariums
Carroll Street, Brooklyn

Goldie's Natural Beauty
355 C Dorman's Court
Beach 87th Street, Rockaway Beach

Moo Shoes
78 Orchard St, Manhattan

Galleries/Art

Situations Gallery
127 Henry Street, Manhattan

Dixon's Place
161A Chrystie street, Manhattan

Tattoo/Piercing

Bodily Charm Tattoo And Piercing
228 Roosevelt Drive, Ste 8-9, Utica

Professional Services

C.A. Goldberk PLLC
16 Court St, # 2500, Brooklyn

Innovative Philanthropy
5 Hanover Square, Suite 2103, Manhattan

Carriage House Birth
67 West Street Suite 223, Brooklyn

Girlie Action PR
243 West 30th Street, 12th Floor, Manhattan

North Carolina

Bars & Restaurants

Lantern
423 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

Oregon

Classes

Bhaktishop Yoga Center
2500 SE 26th Ave, Portland

Shops

Stash
110 SW 3rd Street, Corvallis
(yarn and crafts)

The Sacred Well
7927 SE 13th Ave, Portland
(magical arts items)

Pennsylvania

Bars & Restaurants

Crooked Row Farms
4827 Five Point Road, New Tripoli

Sugar Whipped Bakery
77 East Main Street, Lilitz

Secrets Bakery
602 Penn Ave, Reading

Cosmos Restaurant
980 Trenton Road, Fairless Hills

Shops

The Velvet Maple
968 Main Streeet, Honesdale
(clothing/home decor)

Aaron's Books
35 East Main Street, Lilitz

Galleries/Art

Kudu Creative
Owner: Sarah Jean Clark
230 Ferry Street, Floor 1, Suite 2, Easton

Services

Think Outside of the Toolbox LLC
Elkins Park, Pennsylvania
(home improvement company)

Texas

Bars & Restaurants

The Full Cup
922 S Main St, Weatherford
(bookstore and coffee shop)

Washington

Classes

Culture Shakti
Owner: Katrina Ji
2524 16th Ave S #311, Seattle

(bellydancing fitness classes)

Yoga Shala
3808 N Williams Ave, Portland

Miss Indigo Blue's Academy of Burlesque
912 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

Tattoos & Piercing

Valentine's Tattoo Co.
1520 11th Ave, Seattle

Bars & Restaurants

Molly Moon's Ice Cream
Owner: Molly Moon Neitzel
½ 1622 N 45th St, Seattle
(ice cream)

Boots Bakery & Lounge
Owner: Alison Collins
24 W. Main Ave, Spokane

Odd Fellows
No. 1525 10th Ave, Seattle
(cafe and bar)

Linda's Tavern
No. 707 E Pine St, Seattle

Tallulah's
550 19th Avenue E, Seattle

Chop Suey
1325 E. Madison, Seattle
(club venue)

Shops

Sin in Linen
(luxury lingerie/sheets)

Pretty Parlor Vintage Boutique
Owner: Anna Banana
119 Summit Ave E on Capitol Hill, Seattle

Vedalux
1106 S Perry St., Spokane
(jewelry boutique)

el Sage Designs
110 North 1st Street, Suite A, Mount Vernon
(block and screen printed clothing)

Galleries/Art

Crybaby Studios
1514 11th Ave, Seattle
(photography studio)

SparkLab Lighting Design
Seattle, Washington

Services

Wezee's Plumbing
locations in Greater Seattle area

Wisconsin

Bars & Restaurants

Paradigm Coffee & Music
1202 N 8th St, Sheboygan

 

More from BUST

Trump Advisor Roger Stone Has Twitter Meltdown And Calls Woman A 'Stupid Ignorant Ugly Bitch'

Jane Fonda Shares That She's A Rape Survivor In Interview With Brie Larson

SNL's Male Feminist Skit Is Way Too Real

 

Tags: Women , business , support , empowerment , girl gang
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2017 03 07 at 2.55.20 pm

This 'Fearless Girl' Sculpture Suddenly Appeared On Wall Street Today. Here's Why.

SNL

SNL's Male Feminist Skit Is Way Too Real

Day Without A Woman

Can't Take Off Work? 7 Actions For "A Day Without A Woman"

dariahed

In Honor of Daria's 20th Anniversary, Here Are 24 Times The Show Got Us

tuesday

Women-Owned Businesses To Support Every Day

IfHillaryHad Profile1

'Alt-POTUS 45' Imagines A World Where Hillary Clinton Won: BUST Interview

10271921 ori

Jane Fonda Shares That She's A Rape Survivor In Interview With Brie Larson

IMG BTMEH Fantastic

9 Snarky, Sweary Cross-Stiches You'll Want To Hang In Your Home

Screen Shot 2017 03 06 at 12.43.25 PM

Trump Advisor Roger Stone Has Twitter Meltdown And Calls Woman A 'Stupid Ignorant Ugly Bitch'

lauren duca

Lauren Duca On Going Viral and Standing Your Ground: BUST Interview

Upcoming Events

MARFA MYTHS 2017
Thu Mar 09 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
'Dirty Panties: The Musical' at House of Yes
Fri Mar 10 @ 8:00PM -
Dirty Panties: The Musical at House of Yes
Fri Mar 10 @ 8:00PM -
(Los Angeles) Las Fotos Project at Viva La Muxer
Sat Mar 11 @ 5:00PM - 11:00PM
(Portland) Lindy West Shrill Book Tour
Mon Mar 13 @ 7:30PM -
View Full Calendar