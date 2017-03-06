Quantcast

Trump Advisor Roger Stone Has Twitter Meltdown And Calls Woman A 'Stupid Ignorant Ugly Bitch'

Details
IN Feminism
Screen Shot 2017 03 06 at 12.43.25 PM

On Saturday night, former Donald Trump advisor Roger Stone had what is rightly being referred to as a Twitter meltdown, attacking everyone from J.K. Rowling to Hillary Rodham Clinton to the everyday Science/Statistics professor Caroline O., who most likely regrets her decision of responding to the lunatic.

Stone initially tweeted regarding Trump's wiretapping allegations against Obama, to which Caroline (@RVAwonk) replied, "Do you know what libel is, Mr. Stone?"

The Trump ally had a few unsurprisingly crass comments for the woman, whose bio claims her to be, "liberal in my politics & my use of snark." (same)

 Screen Shot 2017 03 06 at 11.26.36 AMTwitter: @Millicentsomer

Screen Shot 2017 03 06 at 11.27.17 AMTwitter: @Millicentsomer

Stone then went on to attack both Ana Navarro, the Republican CNN reporter and avid anti-trump vocalist, and J.K. Rowling, the beloved author of a book series with an antagonist very much comparable to Donald Trump himself.

Screen Shot 2017 03 06 at 11.18.47 AMTwitter: @RogerJStoneJr

Screen Shot 2017 03 06 at 11.33.04 AMTwitter: @Liamstack

A few of Stone's tweets have since been deleted. Out of embarrassment? Probably not.

Screen Shot 2017 03 06 at 11.17.20 AMTwitter: @RogerJStoneJr

Screen Shot 2017 03 06 at 11.16.08 AMTwitter: @RogerJStoneJr

Top photo: Twitter @RogerJStoneJr

