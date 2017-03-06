Trump Advisor Roger Stone Has Twitter Meltdown And Calls Woman A 'Stupid Ignorant Ugly Bitch'

On Saturday night, former Donald Trump advisor Roger Stone had what is rightly being referred to as a Twitter meltdown, attacking everyone from J.K. Rowling to Hillary Rodham Clinton to the everyday Science/Statistics professor Caroline O., who most likely regrets her decision of responding to the lunatic.
Stone initially tweeted regarding Trump's wiretapping allegations against Obama, to which Caroline (@RVAwonk) replied, "Do you know what libel is, Mr. Stone?"
The Trump ally had a few unsurprisingly crass comments for the woman, whose bio claims her to be, "liberal in my politics & my use of snark." (same)
Stone then went on to attack both Ana Navarro, the Republican CNN reporter and avid anti-trump vocalist, and J.K. Rowling, the beloved author of a book series with an antagonist very much comparable to Donald Trump himself.
A few of Stone's tweets have since been deleted. Out of embarrassment? Probably not.
Top photo: Twitter @RogerJStoneJr
