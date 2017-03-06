Trump Advisor Roger Stone Has Twitter Meltdown And Calls Woman A 'Stupid Ignorant Ugly Bitch'

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

On Saturday night, former Donald Trump advisor Roger Stone had what is rightly being referred to as a Twitter meltdown, attacking everyone from J.K. Rowling to Hillary Rodham Clinton to the everyday Science/Statistics professor Caroline O., who most likely regrets her decision of responding to the lunatic.

Stone initially tweeted regarding Trump's wiretapping allegations against Obama, to which Caroline (@RVAwonk) replied, "Do you know what libel is, Mr. Stone?"

The Trump ally had a few unsurprisingly crass comments for the woman, whose bio claims her to be, "liberal in my politics & my use of snark." (same)

Twitter: @Millicentsomer

Twitter: @Millicentsomer

Stone then went on to attack both Ana Navarro, the Republican CNN reporter and avid anti-trump vocalist, and J.K. Rowling, the beloved author of a book series with an antagonist very much comparable to Donald Trump himself.

Twitter: @RogerJStoneJr

Twitter: @Liamstack

A few of Stone's tweets have since been deleted. Out of embarrassment? Probably not.

Twitter: @RogerJStoneJr

Twitter: @RogerJStoneJr

Top photo: Twitter @RogerJStoneJr

More from BUST

Gilmore Girls Might Be Getting Another Revival Season

The Lady Project Summit Is Going To Be Poppin'!

Harsh Crowd Is A Riot Grrrl Band For A New Generation