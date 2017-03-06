Quantcast

16 Anna Julia Cooper Quotes And Photos to Celebrate Intersectionality

Details
IN Feminism
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

4983787804 a790cd2f19 b

A vocal feminist in the late 19th century and early 20th century, Anna Julia Cooper was a pioneer and proponent for women’s rights and intersectionality. Cooper dedicated her life to advocating for education for women of color both through her writing and activism. At a time when women were told to be silent and remain in traditional roles, Cooper defied the odds and was anything but quiet about it. Cooper fought hard for her own education, obtaining a master’s degree from Oberlin College, but only after fighting to take classes that were traditionally “gentleman’s courses”. She went on to teach math, science, Latin, and Greek and made a formidable career in public speaking and writing. Some years later, at the age of 66, Cooper became the fourth African American woman to earn her Ph.D, studying at the Sorbonne in Paris.

As a writer, Cooper’s works were centered around women’s rights and the rights of women of color. In her most famous work, A Voice From the South, Cooper was a compilation of essays and speeches about women’s rights and civil rights for all marginalized people. Cooper insisted that education was the key to women’s rights and ultimate independence. While being a part of the Negro Women’s Club Movement, she also co-founded both the Colored Women’s League and Colored Women’s YWCA. Cooper is currently the only woman quoted in the current U.S. passport: “The cause of freedom is not the cause of a race or a sect, a party or a class — it is the cause of humankind, the very birthright of humanity”

Here are some more great quotes:

“It is not the intelligent woman v. the ignorant woman; nor the white woman v. the black, the brown, and the red, it is not even the cause of woman v. man. Nay, tis woman's strongest vindication for speaking that the world needs to hear her voice.”

53b135f28fcc1 anna julia cooper

“I speak for the colored women of the South, because it is there that the millions of blacks in this country have watered the soil with blood and tears, and it is there too that the colored woman of America has made her characteristic history and there her destiny is evolving.”

4ba992920c0b89891d4a6b41d63685a2

“The old, subjective, stagnant, indolent and wretched life for woman has gone. She has as many resources as men, as many activities beckon her on. As large possibilities swell and inspire her heart.”

0ff30552e62ff63aa4099a0c13d40122

“I constantly felt (as I suppose many an ambitious girl has felt) a thumping from within unanswered by any beckoning from without.”

anna julia cooper older

“Only the black woman can say 'when and where I enter, in the quiet, undisputed dignity of my womanhood, without violence and without suing or special patronage, then and there the whole Negro race enters with me.”

b05bc4d957a04acc1790ce0f462a7d4d

“Let our girls feel that we expect something more of them than that they merely look pretty and appear well in society.”

4983787804 a790cd2f19 b

“Peace produced by suppression is neither natural nor desirable.”

618ns0224456 01pw

 

“Let woman's claim be as broad in the concrete as the abstract. We take our stand on the solidarity of humanity, the oneness of life, and the unnaturalness and injustice of all special favoritism, whether of sex, race, country, or condition. If one link of the chain is broken, the chain is broken.”

 

More from BUST

Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors On Intersectionality In Activism: BUST Interview

On Intersectional Feminism And Ivanka Trump

8 Things White Feminists Should Read For Black History Month

 

Tags: Anna Julia Cooper , intersectionality , education , civil rights
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

dariahed

In Honor of Daria's 20th Anniversary, Here Are 24 Times The Show Got Us

Donald Trump Signs The Pledge 14

Why You Need To Pay Attention To Who Was Sitting Next To Melania Trump At The Joint Address

SNL

SNL's Male Feminist Skit Is Way Too Real

Oprah

Oprah Is Considering Running For President In 2020

pot pourri by herbert james draper 1897

This Is What Victorian Ladies Smelled Like

Screen Shot 2017-02-27 at 12.12.45 PM

9 Best Memes And Jokes From The 2017 Oscars

560d5d6968d1f

Big Freedia's Emojis Are Coming To Your Phone: BUST Premiere

Screen Shot 2017 01 12 at 11.09.20 AM

Hite Dances Naked And Free In New Video 'Light': BUST Premiere

CK mahershala right 450 2017 1

Please Enjoy These Photos Of The Men Of 'Moonlight' In A Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

IfHillaryHad Profile1

'Alt-POTUS 45' Imagines A World Where Hillary Clinton Won: BUST Interview

Upcoming Events

MARFA MYTHS 2017
Thu Mar 09 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
'Dirty Panties: The Musical' at House of Yes
Fri Mar 10 @ 8:00PM -
Dirty Panties: The Musical at House of Yes
Fri Mar 10 @ 8:00PM -
(Los Angeles) Las Fotos Project at Viva La Muxer
Sat Mar 11 @ 5:00PM - 11:00PM
(Portland) Lindy West Shrill Book Tour
Mon Mar 13 @ 7:30PM -
View Full Calendar