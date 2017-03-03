Watch This Teen Point Out Everything Wrong With Anti-Protest Laws

Did you know that a North Dakota bill was proposed in January that would legalize accidentally running over protesters blocking the roads? Or that there are bills proposed in nearly 20 states across the country trying to criminalize protests?

Emma and the people from Voice Project, a nonprofit defending freedom of expression and supporting the art of activism, do. Their message: “It’s not enough to be angry. We have to take action.”

Emma, a well-spoken, knowledgeable teen with a strong understanding of the pitfalls of these anti-protest laws, breaks down the proposed bills, pointing out the absurdity of violating the First Amendment. She details the importance of protesting: “It’s been with protests that we’ve won our hardest fights,” she says.

“It’s our future and we will not stay silent.”

Top photo is a screenshot

