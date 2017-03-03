Quantcast

Watch This Teen Point Out Everything Wrong With Anti-Protest Laws

Details
IN Feminism
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

anti protest law

Did you know that a North Dakota bill was proposed in January that would legalize accidentally running over protesters blocking the roads? Or that there are bills proposed in nearly 20 states across the country trying to criminalize protests?

Emma and the people from Voice Project, a nonprofit defending freedom of expression and supporting the art of activism, do. Their message: “It’s not enough to be angry. We have to take action.”

Emma, a well-spoken, knowledgeable teen with a strong understanding of the pitfalls of these anti-protest laws, breaks down the proposed bills, pointing out the absurdity of violating the First Amendment. She details the importance of protesting: “It’s been with protests that we’ve won our hardest fights,” she says.

“It’s our future and we will not stay silent.”

Top photo is a screenshot

More From BUST

'Alt-POTUS 45' Imagines A World Where Hillary Clinton Won: BUST Interview

10 New Books By Women To Read This Spring

6 Women's Movements You Need To Know About

 

Tags: Voice Project , Anti-Protest Laws , Donald Trump
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

unicornland2

'Unicornland': A Webseries About Polyamory That Puts Single People In The Spotlight

C5UUj7pWMAIseTd

Witches Around The World Are Casting A Spell On Trump, And You Can Join

Donald Trump Signs The Pledge 14

Why You Need To Pay Attention To Who Was Sitting Next To Melania Trump At The Joint Address

Oprah

Oprah Is Considering Running For President In 2020

560d5d6968d1f

Big Freedia's Emojis Are Coming To Your Phone: BUST Premiere

Screen Shot 2017-02-27 at 12.12.45 PM

9 Best Memes And Jokes From The 2017 Oscars

16504768509 fa14d045e4 b

The 4 Most Ridiculous Things Kellyanne Conway Has Said About Feminism

Screen Shot 2017 01 12 at 11.09.20 AM

Hite Dances Naked And Free In New Video 'Light': BUST Premiere

pot pourri by herbert james draper 1897

This Is What Victorian Ladies Smelled Like

unnamed

This Powerful Photo Series Explores The Reality Of Living With Chronic Illness

Upcoming Events

NY NIGHT TRAIN SOUL CLAP & DANCE-OFF 10TH ANNIVERSARY BASH DANCE PARTY
Fri Mar 03 @ 8:00PM - 11:30PM
Indwelling: Living Securely in Our Bodies (NYC)
Sat Mar 04 @12:00AM
Don't Sit Down: A Benefit For Planned Parenthood
Sat Mar 04 @ 8:00PM -
Tune In TURN UP!, New York
Sun Mar 05 @ 2:00PM -
MARFA MYTHS 2017
Thu Mar 09 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar