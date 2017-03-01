Oprah Is Considering Running For President In 2020

During these bleak times, Oprah just said the words we all need to hear: that she hasn’t ruled out a presidential bid in 2020. On the season 2 premiere of the The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations, he popped the question, asking if Oprah could be the one to break that highest, hardest glass ceiling. Her answer was a much-needed surprise!

In January, she told Jimmy Kimmel “Never! No, it’s not my thing,” but just over a month into the Trump presidency she is starting to change her tune. “I never considered the question even a possibility,” she explained. “ I just thought, 'Oh.' I thought, 'Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience. I don’t know enough.' And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh.’”

With that one little word, “Oh,” Oprah has planted a seed of hope.

