Rep. Maxine Waters Refuses to Quit Her Fight Against Trump

Details
IN Feminism
Maxine Waters Official

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) is no silent woman, especially when it comes to Trump; even before he was elected into office she showed no sign of backing down against him. After his slew of degrading remarks to women, the disabled, latinos, and other minority groups, Waters vowed not work with him. And fully backing up her words, Waters refused to attend his inauguration along with other Democrats.

Now, one month in, Waters continues her resistance against Trump-- this time, she refused to attend his speech to Congress. She told the LA Times that events like his speech to Congress were ‘ceremonial’ and a means to honor the President. Waters says “It is an occasion where people are basically sending the message that everybody’s working together, everything is going well. I don’t quite see it that way.” She goes on to explain why she won’t attend, saying “I don’t honor this president. I don’t respect this president. And I’m not joyful in the presence of this president, and so I will not be attending tonight.”

In the straightforward no-nonsense manner that only Waters can pull off, she explained that it would take a serious and genuine apology from Trump for her to even consider attending. “I’ve thought about it an awful lot, and I’ve thought about if there are any circumstance under which you would engage in this kind of ceremony. The only thing I could think of was this: If he would apologize to the disabled for mimicking and mocking the disabled journalist, if he would apologize to women for talking about grabbing them in their private parts, if he would apologize for some of the other outrageous actions that he has been involved in, maybe I would,” she said.

While Waters stood by her decision to sit out the speech she made it clear that she was not pressuring any other Democrats to follow her lead but simply acting on her own views. According to ABC News Waters told House Democrats that she refused to go because she didn’t think she would be able to control herself. Although she assured the LA Times that she would never make a scene in the chamber, adding a punch to Republicans saying “I would never speak out in the chamber. That’s what Republicans do, not what Democrats do.”

We can’t possibly have more love for Maxine Waters than we already do. Keep up the good work, Waters!

Top photo via Wikimedia

