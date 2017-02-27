Quantcast

Over 100 Women Got 'Nevertheless, She Persisted' Tattoos

Screen_Shot_2017-02-24_at_5.35.05_PM.png

On Tuesday, more than 100 women lined up in front of Brass Knuckle Tattoo Studio in Minneapolis. Each one awaited a tattoo designed by artist Chelsea Brink: scripted letters of the already-storied quote from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's attempt to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren earlier this month. Explaining Warren's silencing, McConnell said, "She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”

Immediately following McConnell's condemnation of Warren, his words began appearing everywhere — on t-shirts, memes, stickers, signs. And now tattoos. 

While waiting to get inked, prospective-tattooee Nora McInerny told the Star Tribune, "Did I ever think I would get a Mitch McConnell quote tattooed on my body? No, I did not. But those are three words that any woman would be able to see themselves in, regardless of politics." 

Kate O'Reilly, one of the organizers of the event — which spanned over nine hours — echoed McInerny's sentiments: "I finally found something meaningful enough to put permanently on my body. In the face of everything right now, it will be a constant reminder to keep going."

Screen_Shot_2017-02-24_at_5.03.25_PM.pngTwitter.com/artsynik

Screen_Shot_2017-02-24_at_5.03.38_PM.pngTwitter.com/anitalynns

Screen_Shot_2017-02-24_at_5.04.08_PM.pngTwitter.com/iamgreenbean

 

Screen_Shot_2017-02-24_at_5.04.41_PM.pngTwitter.com/AriaWinchester8

The tattoos come in a series of re-appropriative art, social, and digital movements following the election, including pink pussy hats and the "Nasty Women" slogan. 

Top photo: Twitter.com/mumfordmumford

