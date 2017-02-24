Witches Around The World Are Casting A Spell On Trump, And You Can Join

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

Starting tonight, join witches around the world as they put a hex on Trump!

A Facebook event for witches, Mass Spell To Bind Donald Trump Feb. 24, vows to cast spells every waning crescent moon at midnight until Trump leaves office.

“This binding spell is open source, and may be modified to fit your preferred spiritual practice or magical system — the critical elements are the simultaneity of the working (midnight, EST—DC, Mar-a-Lago, and Trump Tower NYC time) and the mass energy of participants,” the pinned post on the group states.

Other upcoming waning crescent moons occur on March 26, April 24, May 23, June 21st (this day is especially important as it falls on the summer solstice), July 21st and August 19th; unless Trump leaves office before these dates.

But of course, Christian Nationalists plan to counter the Hex with a prayer (scary!): “These sorts of perversions and inversions of our faith are common in the Satanic religions which seek to defile the Holy Word of God in their rituals,” the Christian Nationalist Alliance webpage reads.

If you wanna join The Dark (read: good) Side, here’s how you can participate in the Hex.

Components:



- A small, unflattering photo of Trump (the one the group provides can be found here)

- Tower tarot card (from any deck)

- Tiny stub of an orange candle (cheap via Amazon)

- Pin or small nail (to inscribe candle)

- White candle (any size), representing the element of Fire

- Small bowl of water, representing elemental Water

- Small bowl of salt, representing elemental Earth

- Feather (any), representing the element of Air

- Matches or lighter

- Ashtray or dish of sand



Optional:



- Piece of pyrite (fool’s gold)

- Sulfur

- Black thread (for traditional binding variant)

- Baby carrot (as substitute for orange candle stub)



Preparation:

- Write “Donald J. Trump” on the orange candle stub with a pin or nail

- Arrange other items in a pleasing circle in front of you

- Lean the Tower card against something so that it’s standing up (vertically)

- Say a prayer for protection and invoke blessing from your preferred spirit or deity. Reading the 23rd Psalm aloud is common in Hoodoo/Conjure/Rootwork traditions. Experienced magicians may perform an appropriate banishing ritual.



RITUAL (v. 2.1):



(Light white candle)

"Hear me, oh spirits

Of Water, Earth, Fire, and Air

Heavenly hosts

Demons of the infernal realms

And spirits of the ancestors

(Light inscribed orange candle stub)

I call upon you

To bind

Donald J. Trump

So that he may fail utterly

That he may do no harm

To any human soul

Nor any tree

Animal

Rock

Stream

or Sea

Bind him so that he shall not break our polity

Usurp our liberty

Or fill our minds with hate, confusion, fear, or despair

And bind, too,

All those who enable his wickedness

And those whose mouths speak his poisonous lies

I beseech thee, spirits, bind all of them

As with chains of iron

Bind their malicious tongues

Strike down their towers of vanity

(Invert Tower tarot card)

I beseech thee in my name

(Say your full name)

In the name of all who walk

Crawl, swim, or fly

Of all the trees, the forests,

Streams, deserts,

Rivers and seas

In the name of Justice

And Liberty

And Love

And Equality

And Peace

Bind them in chains

Bind their tongues

Bind their works

Bind their wickedness."

(Light the small photo of Trump from the flame of the orange candle stub and hold carefully above the ashtray)

(Speak the following loudly and with increasing passion as the photo burns to ashes)

"So mote it be!

So mote it be!

So mote it be!"

(Blow out orange candle, visualizing Trump blowing apart into dust or ash)

(Pinch or snuff out the white candle, ending the ritual)



Grounding and Disposal:



Afterward, ground yourself by having a good, hearty laugh, jumping up and down, clapping your hands, stomping your feet, and having a bite to eat. Grounding is very important—don’t neglect it. And remember—he hates people laughing at him.

Finally, bury the orange candle stub or discard it at a crossroads or in running water.



VARIANTS



Alternate Closing:



After you’ve visualized Trump’s energy dissipating, gaze at the white candle flame for a few moments, close your eyes, and imagine a bright light emerging from the darkness and gradually being revealed as the flaming torch of the Statue of Liberty. The light from the torch then brightens intensely, expanding into infinity and burning away all darkness. After a few moments, open your eyes, ground yourself, and pinch or snuff out the white candle, closing the ritual. You can also leave it burning until it is fully extinguished.

Traditional Binding Variant:



This variant was contributed by a rootworker, and incorporates a more traditional form of binding magic. In place of burning the photo, the magician ties the photo to the orange candle with black thread. As you are wrapping the thread around the photo and candle, say “I bind you” three times. You may also tie knots in the thread. Then the whole package is buried or, as the contributor suggested, “Leave it outside a Trump hotel.”



The Use-His-Pet-Phrase-Against-Him Variant:



In place of “So mote it be,” instead say, “You’re fired!” with increasing vehemence. This should be particularly beautiful as the flames consume his image.



Baby Carrot Substitution:



For those who can’t acquire an orange candle stub, Frater SHUF suggests using a baby carrot (and lighting the photo from the white candle).

Additional variants on this spell can be found here.

The Group also answers some Q+A’s:



Is This Dangerous/Harmful?

Binding spells, or defixiones, are some of the oldest in the historical record, and are nearly universal in the world’s magical systems. In this document, binding, which seeks to restrain someone from doing harm, is differentiated from cursing or hexing, which is meant to inflict harm on the target(s). It is understood, in this context, that binding does not generate the potential negative blowback from cursing/hexing/crossing, nor does it harm the caster’s karma.



In other words, this is not the equivalent of magically punching a Nazi; rather, it is ripping the bullhorn from his hands, smashing his phone so he can’t tweet, tying him up, and throwing him in a dark basement where he can’t hurt anyone.



The spell in this document was carefully crafted, in structure and language, to avoid unintended psychic consequences, but adding a prayer and invoking the blessing of your preferred deity(s) should not be neglected.



Another added benefit: this working has an embedded self-exorcism. Just performing it will result in a lightening of the spirit, an easing of tension, and a banishing of the gnawing Trumpian egregore. And who doesn’t need that?



Finally: The threat from Trump and his cabal is enormous, not just to individuals, but to the collective body and spirit. Be bold! Say the words with ferocious intensity and feel them!



On the Ritual Phrase “So Mote it Be”:

A number of respondents have suggested “so mote it be” is too Wiccan-ish for their tastes. It should be noted that the phrase originated in Freemasonry long before it was adopted by witches and neopagans. If it grates, any similar phrasing would work—amen, let it be so, so say we all, etc.



What Kind of Magic is This Anyway?

The kind of magic that works, based on the template that underlies every functional magic system, from ancient Egyptian to contemporary chaos practices. Some Christian folk traditions, in fact, both Catholic and Protestant, employ similar methods. Adherents of any formal system should be able to tweak the above ritual to suit their practice.



You really think this might work? Has anyone ever done anything like this?

Ever heard of the Magical Battle of Britain? There’s a book about it. And in 1941, author and occultist William Seabrook and a group of young people in Maryland performed a ritual to “kill Adolf Hitler by voodoo incantation.” I was also just made aware of the Center for Tactical Magic. Also, the burning of effigies, common to political protests, is considered a very simple but potent form of magic.



You’re Kidding, Right?

Why don’t you try it and find out for yourself?



But suppose it works? Then we have Pence!

One step at a time, please!

Top photo: vintage via Twitter/Kitty Lemiew

More from BUST

British Witch Invents Magical Color Changing Hair Dye

A Brunchtime Funeral For A Fetus

Thoughts From A Graduate Of Seattle's Witch School: It's All About Magic