Quantcast

11 Crucial Organizations To Donate Your Money Or Your Time To

Details
IN Feminism
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 

800px Closeup of protesters at Ginowan protests 2009 11 08

Donate To Or Volunteer With These Crucial Organizations.


American Civil Liberties Union (aclu.org)
Working through litigation and lobbying, the ACLU was created “to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to every person in this country.”

Center for Reproductive Rights (reproductiverights.org)
A legal advocacy group using Constitutional and human rights laws to advance reproductive freedom.

EarthJustice (earthjustice.org)
This environmental law agency fights for wildlife and land preservation, healthy communities, and clean energy.

Everytown for Gun Safety (everytown.org)
A non-profit advocating for common-sense gun laws.

International Refugee Assistance Project (refugeerights.org)
A group working for the rights of refugees around the world.

The Movement for Black Lives  (policy.m4bl.org)
A collective of more than 50 organizations, including Black Lives Matter, organizing around the needs of black communities.

National Immigration Law Center (nilc.org)
This L.A.-based organization is dedicated to defending and advancing the rights of low-income immigrants.

National LGBTQ Task Force (thetaskforce.org)
Founded in 1973, it’s the oldest org in the U.S. promoting civil rights for gay and transgender communities.

Planned Parenthood (plannedparenthood.org)
The embattled number-one provider of sexual and reproductive healthcare in the U.S.

She Should Run (sheshouldrun.org)
A non-profit working to get more women into public service and elected positions of leadership.

Southern Poverty Law Center (splcenter.org)
A legal advocacy organization fighting for civil rights and against hate.

 

Top Image via Wikimedia Commons



More from BUST

Here's A Video Of Milo Yiannopoulos Defending Pedophilia

A Primer On Women And Civil Disobedience

A Congressman Literally Compared Trump’s America To 'Stranger Things'

 

Tags: revolution , protest , resistance , activism
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

Elmers Office Glue Stick in action

Please Do Not Glue Your Labia Shut While You’re On Your Period (Or Ever)

unicornland2

'Unicornland': A Webseries About Polyamory That Puts Single People In The Spotlight

kattarshians

If you aren’t watching this live stream of kittens living in a giant dollhouse, what ARE you doing with your life, exactly?

milo

Here's A Video Of Milo Yiannopoulos Defending Pedophilia

Max Waters yeah

Maxine Waters Calls Trump Cabinet 'Scumbags' On National TV, Is Our Hero

C5UUj7pWMAIseTd

Witches Around The World Are Casting A Spell On Trump, And You Can Join

Screen Shot 2017 02 20 at 4.57.35 PM

10 Of The Best Responses To The #SwedenIncident

Screen Shot 2017 02 20 at 1.19.47 PM

Lisa Frank Is Coming Out With a Makeup Line And We Are Freaking Out

Mel Gibson Mugshot

We Need To Talk About Mel Gibson's Domestic Abuse Allegations (And Racist, Sexist, Homophobic, Anti-Semitic Comments, Too)

15998105425 9d9f00012b c

This Swedish Nuclear Physicist Invented the World’s First Approved Birth Control App

Upcoming Events

NY NIGHT TRAIN SOUL CLAP & DANCE-OFF 10TH ANNIVERSARY BASH DANCE PARTY
Fri Mar 03 @ 8:00PM - 11:30PM
Indwelling: Living Securely in Our Bodies (NYC)
Sat Mar 04 @12:00AM
Don't Sit Down: A Benefit For Planned Parenthood
Sat Mar 04 @ 8:00PM -
MARFA MYTHS 2017
Thu Mar 09 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
(Los Angeles) Las Fotos Project at Viva La Muxer
Sat Mar 11 @ 5:00PM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar