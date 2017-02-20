Here's A Video Of Milo Yiannopoulos Defending Pedophilia

How do we hate Milo Yiannopoulos? Let us count the ways. The Breitbart editor has made his racist, sexist, transphobic views crystal clear throughout the years, aiming hate speech and threats at women writing about video games during Gamergate, targeting Leslie Jones for daring to star in Ghostbusters, and publicly mocking a trans student at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee — just to name a few of his many, many hateful actions.

And now there’s a new bullet point to add to the list. A video has surfaced on Twitter showing Milo advocating for sexual relationships between young teens and adults. In the video, Milo says, “You can get quite hung up on this child abuse thing.” He adds:

“You’re misunderstanding what pedophilia means. Pedophilia is not a sexual attraction to somebody 13 years old who is sexually mature. Pedophilia is attraction to children who have not reached puberty. Pedophilia is attraction to people who don’t have functioning sex organs yet who have not gone through puberty.”

Here is the uncut 5 minute video of Milo Yiannopoulos advocating for Pederasty involving "13 Year old" and "older men." HIS WORDS.@Mschlapp pic.twitter.com/mAgmfpuyvu — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 20, 2017

Slate points out that this video isn’t the only time Milo has seemed to advocate for pedophilia; in an earlier interview with Joe Rogan, he asked, “So you’re saying you’ve never seen a 15-year-old girl, at any point in your life, that you thought was hot?”

Milo took to Facebook (he was banned from Twitter for his harassment of Leslie Jones) to write “a note for idiots” saying that he did not support pedophilia:

“I do not support pedophilia. Period. It is a vile and disgusting crime, perhaps the very worst. There are selectively edited videos doing the rounds, as part of a co-ordinated effort to discredit me from establishment Republicans, that suggest I am soft on the subject. If it somehow comes across (through my own sloppy phrasing or through deceptive editing) that I meant any of the ugly things alleged, let me set the record straight: I am completely disgusted by the abuse of children.”

It’s hard to imagine a context, though, where saying “Pedophilia is not a sexual attraction to somebody 13 years old who is sexually mature” can be understood in another way.

Additionally, on Twitter, writer Sarah Nyberg detailed her experiences with Milo: “milo tried to destroy my life specifically b/c i tried to shut down a site (8chan) that harbored child abusers. he protects these people. (milo worked with a stalker that was a denizen of that child abuse site who was infuriated i shut down part of its funding) he printed things that he knew to be defamatory about me with the intention of getting me killed or getting me to kill myself. istill, more than a year later, receive explicit death & rape threats from his fans. milo yiannopoulos published a stolen, sexualized picture of me that i took as a 15 year old for my girlfriend at the time. milo yiannopoulos repeatedly linked to stolen revenge pornography of me and *many* other women. milo sent the names & photographs of my deceased family members out to his mob to give them ammo to hurt me with [...] milo yiannoulos' entire career is about painting the abuse of the vulnerable as being about 'freedom.'"

Milo’s star continues to rise. He appeared on Bill Maher’s show last week, has a $250,000 book deal with Simon & Schuster, and is a speaker at the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference along with Mike Pence and Ted Cruz, where he will speak about his "experiences in America battling feminists, Black Lives Matter, the media, professors and the entertainment industry.” Just two days ago, The New York Times published an article called "Bill Maher And Milo Yiannopoulos Find Common Ground," writing that Milo's appearance was "a largely docile, chummy affair. There was little conflict or cross-examination, as both men chided the political left for avoiding or drowning out Mr. Yiannopoulos’s views rather than engaging with them."

What will it take for people to stop giving Milo money and a platform to advocate for hate?

Top photo: HBO

