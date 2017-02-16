Kesha Releases Body-Shaming Emails From Dr. Luke

Kesha’s battle with her alleged abuser rages on as her legal team releases emails from Dr. Luke in which he allegedly body shames the pop star. Kesha has struggled for more than a year in court to break ties with the man who she says sexually assaulted and drugged her, yet her petitions have been continuously denied in court. Kesha has been open about her struggle with eating disorders in the past and has said that Dr. Luke has enabled them. The body shaming comments uncovered in these emails are just another look into the ways in which Dr. Luke has mentally manipulated and abused the singer.

In an email exchange (obtained by the New York Post) with Kesha’s manager Monica Cornia, Dr. Luke let loose a string of controlling comments about Kesha’s weight and her dieting habits. On June 28, 2012, Dr. Luke wrote to Cornia about a juice cleanse Kesha was following:

“We were having a discussion on how she can be more disciplined with her diet. there have been many times we have all witnessed her breaking her diet plan. this perticular [sic] time — it happened to be diet coke and turkey while on an all juice fast.”

Cornia responded by asking him to be more supportive of Kesha. She’s “a human and not a machine,” the manager said. Dr. Luke allegedly responded by saying, “if she were a machine that would be way cool and we could do whatever we want.” He also included that “A-List songwriters and producers are reluctant to give Kesha their songs because of her weight.”

A woman’s worth can not and should not be measured by her weight; comments like these can debilitate a person's psyche, especially someone like Kesha who has a painful history with eating disorders.

According to Cosmopolitan.com, Kesha’s legal team wrote that the singer wants to move on to “be free from her abuser and rebuild her physical, emotional, and mental health.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Dr. Luke will let Kesha escape too easily. Dr. Luke’s lawyer, Christine Lepera, released a response to the New York Post's report on Feb. 16, a day after it was released. In the statement, Lepera wrote that Kesha and her legal team are misleading by releasing emails out of context “which do not present the full picture regarding the events they concern.”

The statement ends ominously: “Dr. Luke looks forward to full vindication in Court.”

Photo from Wikimedia Commons

