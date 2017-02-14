Quantcast

Oklahoma Says Women Are Hosts And Have No Agency Over Their Wombs

IN Feminism
Unfortunately, we are not talking about Sigourney Weaver or the plot to Alien; despite wishing we were. We are referring to comments made by Representative Justin Humphrey of Lane who authored the controversial HB 1441.

In Oklahoma this morning; lawmakers discussed the bill that would require women to provide written informed consent from the father when seeking an abortion. Perversely debated on the first V-day in this Trumpian dystopia, the bill would see women’s fundamental rights to autonomy over both their bodies and lives, decimated. It is another of twenty strict abortion laws implemented in Oklahoma since 2011 and it represents the dangerous rising influence of rigid and oppressive right-wing ideologies.

Bear in mind, this is the state in which a lack of government funding is causing a drastic cut in class time for children in state public schools, resulting in worrying four-day weeks amid other worries. Big up to these policy makers who are more concerned with maintaining and increasing the birth rate, than with improving access to education for the children already here. Hashtag priorities.

Humphrey, at the helm of such policy-making, added that little bit extra to a sadly familiar anti-choice approach when speaking with the Intercepton Monday.

“I understand that they feel like that is their body...I feel like it is a separate — what I call them is, is you’re a ‘host.’ And you know when you enter into a relationship you’re going to be that host and so, you know, if you pre-know that then take all precautions and don’t get pregnant...So that’s where I’m at. I’m like, hey, your body is your body and be responsible with it. But after you’re irresponsible then don’t claim, well, I can just go and do this with another body, when you’re the host and you invited that in.”

The comments made by Humphrey; reducing women to mere reproductive containers, sparked outrage online. In keeping up with political representatives in the media of late, he stood by his derogatory and misogynistic comments claiming he couldn’t think of a better word for pregnant women, which has us wondering is it early enough in the term to abort Humphrey? 

More From BUST 

Pro-Life Planned Parenthood Protests Silenced By Groups Of Pro-Choice, Nasty Women

Oklahoma Women Can't Even Pee Without Being Confronted With Anti-Choice Messages

Abortion Doesn’t Lead To Mental Illness — But Being Denied An Abortion Might

 

Tags: Oklahoma , Abortion , pro-choice , host.
