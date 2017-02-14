Quantcast

Hillary Clinton’s Shadenfreude Tweet At Michael Flynn's Resignation

Details
IN Feminism
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

25861802472 250182a6b6 b 1

In case you missed it, Donald Trump’s controversial national security advisor, Michael Flynn, resigned late Monday amid reports he had misrepresented the nature of his December conversations with the Russian ambassador.

Flynn is a controversial figure, not only because he obfuscated details of phonecalls with Russia held while Obama was still in office. He and his son also stoked the flames of #Pizzagate, the insane conspiracy theory positing that Hillary Clinton and John Podesta ran an underground child sex ring in the back of D.C. pizza shop Comet Ping Pong. When an armed man, believing the conspiracy, entered the pizza shop in December (making clear the danger of high-profile figures propagating conspiracies), Michael Flynn Jr. kept at it, tweeting, “Until #Pizzagate proven to be false, it'll remain a story."

As reports of Flynn Snr.'s resignation broke, a close Clinton confidante was quick to take a shot at the conspiracy mongers, and Clinton followed suit.

Longtime Clinton friend Philipe Reines was feeling the schadenfreude: "Dear Mike Flynn & Mike Flynn Jr., What goes around COMETS around,” he tweeted, kindly including a link to a Domino's job listing for the now unemployed Flynn.

In the early hours of Valentine’s Day, Clinton retweeted the pun-tastic jab, along with a more tempered warning regarding the dangers of fake news.

Screen Shot 2017 02 14 at 3.18.05 pm copy

Add this to the other Clinton gems, “3-0” (following the Court of Appeal upholding the immigration ban, three-nil) and her most popular tweet ever, “Delete your account” (following Trump's tweet regarding Obama's endorsement of her).

Screen Shot 2017 02 14 at 3.50.51 pm

It’s not entirely clear how much of Clinton’s Twitter content is her own-- she certainly had a huge social media team during the election. But for now, it is immensely satisfying to imagine these tweets are her; almost as satisfying as watching the man who accused you of child sex trafficking resigning in shame.

Top image via Flickr/Gage Skidmore

More from BUST

Obama’s Vacation Photos Prove He’s Winning The Breakup

Russia Decriminalizes Domestic Violence Because "If He Beats You, It Means He Loves You!"

Trump Is Upset Over The Fact That A Woman Played Spicer On SNL

 

 

Tags: Hillary Clinton , Twitter , Michael Flynn , Pizzagate
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

scarjo ghost in shell

Hey, Scarlett Johansson — If You’re Choosing ‘Feminism Over Race,’ You’re Doing Feminism Wrong

41d44ada1743de59254f

Russia Decriminalizes Domestic Violence Because "If He Beats You, It Means He Loves You!"

16 10 smack 207 MoGeo crop bw33 BC3311

Celebrate Valentine's Day With These 12 Photos of Raw, Real Love

Valentine's Tree

This Anti-Semitic Valentine's Day Card Was Given Out On A Michigan College Campus

Screen Shot 2016 12 15 at 6.50.47 PM

4 Things Men Need To Do Before They Call Themselves Feminists

Ivanka Trump shoes and accessories collection 2012

The White House Is Now One Giant Infomercial For Ivanka Trump Products

Screen Shot 2017 02 08 at 2.01.20 pm

8 Women Who Were Warned, Given An Explanation, And Nevertheless, Persisted

anigif enhanced buzz 13301 1422878212 6 preview

3 Galentine's Day Coloring Pages To Give To Your Besties

800px Rosie ODonnell by David Shankbone

Rosie O’Donnell Is The Steve Bannon Impersonator We Didn’t Know We Needed

2016 06 24 oitnb dayas got a gun

9 Pieces Of Netflix News That Have Us Putting Binge-Watching On The Calendar

Upcoming Events

Lady Parts Justice League (Lizz Winstead) presents Dirty Dancing 30th Anniversary
Wed Feb 15 @ 6:30PM -
'Not Show Business' Improv Show
Fri Feb 17 @ 7:10PM -
Truly Madly Deeply Alternative Valentine's Day Benefiting RAINN
Fri Feb 17 @10:00PM - 02:00AM
New York: Beth B Voyeur Installation
Sat Feb 18 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
New York: Beth B Voyeur Installation
Sun Feb 19 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar