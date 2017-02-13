Take Action With BUST's 'Revolution Issue!'

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

Women all over the world are mad as hell — and that’s just one reason why BUST’s new “Revolution Issue” is one of our fastest-selling issues of all time.

I think it’s fair to say that the results of our latest presidential election made the entire staff of BUST freak the fuck out. But we didn’t just grieve or get angry; we got to WORK! Immediately after it became clear that DT would become our new SCROTUS (So-Called Ruler of The United States), we reached out to some of the most politically-active women we knew, and gathered them all together as interview subjects and contributors so this issue could be more than just entertainment for feminists. During this crucial time, we wanted BUST to be a handbook for women who want to rise up against the tyranny to come—and we’re happy to say we’ve done just that.

On the cover, we’ve got Nadya Tolokno, the infamous Russian rabble-rouser who was imprisoned for her feminist performances with her punk band Pussy Riot. Nadya's got plenty of experience speaking truth to power, and in this revealing cover story, she doesn’t hold back. “I’ve never felt more politically engaged than I do now,” she told us, and that’s coming from someone who went on a nine-day hunger strike in prison for her beliefs.

Inside, we’ve got an exclusive interview with legendary feminist writer bell hooks, who explains why “misogyny actually poses a greater threat to black women and all women than racism.” And in our hands-on guide to activism, “Revolution Girl Style Now,” we’ve got tips from seasoned pros on how to fight the power: from marching effectively; to community organizing; to change-making tips from the co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors.

Our intriguing essay from a pro dom about balancing motherhood with a career in BDSM will help inspire others to create their own personal revolution. And in our gripping historical piece, “Equal Means Equal,” journalist Sabrina Ford reveals the surprising ways in which racism threatened to tear apart the revolutionary women’s suffrage movement in America. You’ll never see Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton the same way again.

With all these features that fan the flames of #resistance, we know our Feb/March ’17 issue is really something special, and we know you’ll feel that way, too. Join us. The revolution awaits!

Subscribe now to get instant digital access to this issue plus a whole year of BUST!

Table of Contents Feb/Mar 2017

FEATURES



From Russia With Love

Nadya Tolokno, of the Russian feminist punk band Pussy Riot, shares her wisdom on turning art into protest. By Erika W. Smith

Revolution Girl Style Now!

A woman’s guide to protest, activism, and civil disobedience from fierce babes who have been there before.

Mother, May I?

A professional dominatrix grapples with changing desires when she trades in her floggers for baby bottles. By Yin Q.

The Road Ahead

Groundbreaking author, academic, and activist bell hooks weighs in on womanhood in the era of Donald Trump. By Lux Alptraum

Equal Means Equal

For American women of color, the suffrage movement was almost as hard to access as the voting booth. By Sabrina Ford

L.A. Woman

Casual glam looks modeled by rock goddess Kim Gordon. Photographed by Annabel Mehran, Styled by Turner

BROADCAST

• Indie-rock phenomenon Harsh Crowd; “Kitten Lady” Hannah Shaw; eight-year-old skateboard queen Sky Brown; and more.

• The Hotness: Pop goes the world. By Emily Rems

• Boy du Jour: Getting cozy at home with Ty Segall. By Liz Galvao

• Pop Quiz: Zora Neale Hurston had a way with words. By Emily Rems

• Bra-ometer: Feminist news at a glance. By Solange Castellar



REAL LIFE

• Paper flower power; essential oils 101; no-waste cooking secrets; and more.

• Caking Bad; Cauliflower “Cheesesteak” Hoagies! By Terry Hope Romero

• You Go, Girl Feeling restless? Head to Austin, Texas. By Patricia Affriol

LOOKS

• Style advice from designer Sam Ushiro; awesome undercut designs; Cristina Martinez’s protest must-haves; and more.

• Good Stuff: Peach is the sweetest color. By Stephanie J.

• Buy or Diy: Chokers are back in a big way. By Callie Watts

• Booty Call: Purrr-fect pet prods. By Callie Watts

THE BUST GUIDE

• Music: Reviews; plus the return of the Flaming Lips!

• Movies: A United Kingdom erupts into A Quiet Passion when a Personal Shopper gets Raw.

• Books: Reviews; plus killer new comics.

SEX FILES

• VR porn puts you in the action; and more.

• Questions for the Queen: Switch-hitting sadness and manicure madness. By Dr. Carol Queen

• One-Handed Read: Back-Seat Driver. By Quinn Campbell

THE BACK

• Party Pix: Sweet snaps from the BUST Holiday Craftacular!

• X Games: Lost Wages. By Tracy Bennett

• Parting Glance: “Torrent.” By Marilyn Minter

ON THE COVER: NADYA TOLOKNO SHOT IN L.A. BY JEANEEN LUND; STYLING BY KIME BUZZELLI; BALACLAVA: GRAVITY TRADING; VINTAGE SWEATER: NEW/FOUND. 2ND PHOTO: PANTSUIT: RALPH LAUREN; METALLIC SHOES: PSKAUFMAN; WILD FEMINIST T-SHIRT: WILD FANG; JEWELRY: VINTAGE. TOC: SHANNA FISHER (TY SEGALL); MEGAN SENIOR (PAPER FLOWERS); ILLUSTRATION: ADA BUCHHOLC

More from BUST

On Newsstands Now

Rose McGowan On Quitting Acting And Smashing The Patriarchy: BUST Interview

From The Archives: Janelle Monáe's BUST Interview