Pro-Life Planned Parenthood Protests Silenced By Groups of Pro-Choice, Nasty Women

Details
IN Feminism
Screen Shot 2017 02 13 at 1.00.22 PM

Pro-life protesters gathered around the Margaret Sanger Planned Parenthood Clinic in Lower Manhattan on Saturday, only to be met by pro-choice advocates, whose dramatically larger numbers adequately overpowered the anti-abortion group.

Did Mitch McConnell not tell them how persistent we are?

The Planned Parenthood protestors may have been inspired by the post-election action taken by their opponents, including the Women’s Marches in Washington D.C, Los Angeles, New York and others, which were reported to have 3-5 million people in attendance (humble brag). A pro-life hashtag #ProtestPP was popularized after the highly-publicized marches, igniting plans to protest at over 130 PP clinics across the country on February 11.

While the anti-abortion advocates sought to remind the GOP of their election promises to defund the organization, the pro-choice groups had a few GOP-reminders of their own.

Some of the pro-choice signs outside the clinic included phrases such as, “If Planned Parenthood supplied Viagra, it would never be defunded,” “Keep your tiny hands off our human rights” and “Is it early enough in the term to abort Trump?” – my personal favorite.

Thousands of pro-choice supporters also rallied in Washington Square Park that same day, as well as pro-immigrant demonstrators.

Chelsea G. Summers, a pro-choice advocate in attendance on Bleeker Street, told New York magazine, “My very first political protest in 1982 was in Washington against the Reagan administration’s pro-life agenda, and I can’t believe that all these years later I’m still protesting to ensure that women have the right to a safe, legal abortion without apology.”

We can’t believe it either, Chelsea.

Top photo: Sarah Hoppes

Tags: pro-life , pro-choice , women , abortion rights , planned parenthood , feminism
