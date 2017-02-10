3 Galentine's Day Coloring Pages To Give To Your Besties

Celebrate your BFFs this Galentine's Day with these handmade coloring cards! These gorgeous cards are created by self-taught hand lettering artist and illustrator Eva Marie Taylor, from her book Galentine's Day: 20 Hand-Drawn Cards To Tear, Color And Share With Your Favorite Ladies. Featuring slogans like "You Are One Boss Babe" and "You Brave Radiant Unicorn", the cards offer cute, sweet and empowering messages for all your best girlfriends.

For your poetic noble land-mermaid friend:

Friends, waffles, work:

For your coffee-lovin' bestie:

Top Image: Parks and Recreation

Images: Galentine's Day: 20 Hand-Drawn Cards To Tear, Color & Share With YourFavorite Ladies by Eva Marie Taylor

