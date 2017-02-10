Quantcast

3 Galentine's Day Coloring Pages To Give To Your Besties

Details
IN Feminism
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

anigif enhanced buzz 13301 1422878212 6 preview

Celebrate your BFFs this Galentine's Day with these handmade coloring cards! These gorgeous cards are created by self-taught hand lettering artist and illustrator Eva Marie Taylor, from her book Galentine's Day: 20 Hand-Drawn Cards To Tear, Color And Share With Your Favorite Ladies. Featuring slogans like "You Are One Boss Babe" and "You Brave Radiant Unicorn", the cards offer cute, sweet and empowering messages for all your best girlfriends.

 

 For your poetic noble land-mermaid friend:

Galentines Day page 020

Friends, waffles, work:

Galentines Day page 014

For your coffee-lovin' bestie: 

Galentines Day page 012

 

 

Top Image: Parks and Recreation
Images: Galentine's Day: 20 Hand-Drawn Cards To Tear, Color & Share With YourFavorite Ladies by Eva Marie Taylor

 

Tags: Galentine's Day , coloring , Parks and Recreation
