Rosie O’Donnell Is The Steve Bannon Impersonator We Didn’t Know We Needed

IN Feminism
Rosie O’Donnell set Twitter on fire last night when she changed her Twitter profile picture to this photoshopped masterpiece:

O’Donnell (actress, comedian, Trump’s arch-nemesis) wasn’t the mastermind behind this O’Donnell-Bannon mashup photo; she gave credit and thanks to the original creator, Johnny Smith, on Twitter. The photo has gone viral, leaving many speculating a surprise guest appearance on the next episode of Saturday Night Live. This couldn’t come at a better time: on the heels of Melissa McCarthy’s impression of Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and with Alec Baldwin as host. O'Donnell is game, but SNL hasn't yet commented. 

The picture alone has probably left Trump restless; not only has his Chief Strategist been mocked by a woman (which is what bothered him most about McCarthy's Spicer impersonation), but by one he's notoriously feuded with. The Rosie-Trump feud spans a decade. In 2006, O’Donnell criticized Trump’s decision to uphold a Miss USA title amidst a scandal. Trump didn’t take the criticism well; instead, he threatened to sue her: “Rosie's a loser. A real loser. I look forward to taking lots of money from my nice fat little Rosie.” The bullying continued for years, mostly taking place in Trump’s favorite arena, where he would Tweet about Rosie’s weight, her relationships and her show ratings.

During the first presidential debate, Trump brought up O’Donnell once again, claiming the comments he had made about her in the past were justified. O’Donnell clearly still bothers Trump — so you can only imagine how he feels now that this photo has gone viral, especially considering the wake of predictions surrounding O’Donnell and Trump's favorite NBC show. 

Imagining Rosie as Chief Strategist Steve Bannon has sparked another thought — why stop here? Why not cast Trump’s entire presidential cabinet with a bunch of nasty women? Could there be anything that would make Trump lose his mind faster?

Even House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi gave her input:

pelosi

It’s very likely that this is all fantasy, that Rosie was just having some fun at Bannon and Trump’s expense, that the SNL speculations are just that. But wouldn’t be awesome if it were true? Only the time between now and Saturday night will tell. 

Photos are screenshots from Rosie O'Donnell and Nancy Pelosi's respective Twitters. Top photo via Wikimedia Commons

Tags: Steve Bannon , Rosie O'Donnell , Saturday Night Live
