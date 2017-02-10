This Anti-Semitic Valentine's Day Card Came From A Group of College Republicans

The College Republicans of Central Michigan University are “sorry” about the anti-Semitic Valentine’s Day card featuring Hitler the group sent out by “mistake.”

The image of the card, which made its rounds on the internet, is below.

According to The Washington Post,the College Republicans were having a Valentine’s Day party where the members made Valentine’s cards for each other. “Unfortunately, a very inappropriate card was placed into a bag without other members’ knowledge,” the group stated. This bag was then given to a student not affiliated with the group.

There has been no mention of who created or distributed the card. Mackenzie Flynn, president of the College Republicans at Central Michigan University, doesn’t seem to be taking responsibility for this hateful card that emerged from her group’s party. “While still not appropriate, I want to clear up that they did not create it themselves,” she told the student newspaper.

In related news, racist and anti-Semitic emails were sent out to students at the University of Michigan. While this incident is likely the work of hackers, the emails, which included racial slurs and death threats (as well as a nod to Trump) were sent out from the e-mail addresses of the University’s faculty members.

When discussing groups that are being negatively affected by the Trump administration, Jews are often left out of the conversation. Hitler’s rise and the Holocaust are still recent history; it's been less than 100 years since these events. It’s important to remember that white supremacists do not see Jewish people as white. Though Jewish folks have white passing privilege in this country, that could easily change if this type of behavior isn’t properly addressed. Since the election, there has been a rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes, such as swastikas being drawn on the walls of college campuses around the country, including in liberal states like New York.

Right now, Trump’s administration is coming for Muslims and Mexicans. But Jews could easily be next on the list.

Anti-Semitic Card Picture via FOX4 News

