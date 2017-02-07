Quantcast

Hillary Clinton Tells Us We’re The Next Generation of Glass Ceiling Breakers

Details
IN Feminism
Screen Shot 2017 02 07 at 3.31.39 pm

Hillary Rodham Clinton, long-time women rights' advocate and two-time presidential candidate, has spoken out again, this time in a clip as part of the 2017 MAKERS Conference.

Clinton is the perfect advocate for this year's conference, which brings together hundreds of trailblazing woman leaders, under the theme of #BEBOLD. Love her or hate her, no one can question the fact that Hillary Rodham has been bold.

In the clip, Clinton again praises the Women's March and encourages women to dare, reminding us that "you are the heroes and history makers, the glass ceiling breakers of the future," before re-invoking her concession speech message to girls:

Screen Shot 2017 01 18 at 7.56.35 pmNever stop crying

Clinton has been reserved about calling out or openly undermining her former opponent and now President, Donald Trump, but has not shied away from praising protests against him and his policies. Watch the latest clip in full below, and find the original on Twitter @MAKERSwomen.

Hillary may have suffered a brutal defeat in the election, but there's no doubt that she's going to be inspiring women to be bold for generations to come.

