Hey, Trump — Here's How To 'Dress Like A Woman'

Donald Trump is facing even more backlash following reports of a directive to female employees insisting they “dress like women,” or comply with stereotypically feminine aesthetics that accommodate the male gaze — Trump’s gaze — in their workplace. According to Axios, who spoke to sources from the president’s team, women working in Trump’s campaign field office “felt pressure to wear dresses” or “have a certain look.”

Twitter’s feminist community responded quickly to the release of the Axios story:

Twitter/@sarahmozal

Examples even included fictional characters, like Mad Max’s Furiosa and Star Wars’ Princess Leia:

Twitter/@reluctant_maker

Twitter/@nina267

And women in uniform, including Senator Tammy Duckworth:

Twitter/@PersiHellecat

Twitter/@BlueHumanity Twitter/@doctorwibble

Twitter/@SchrodngrsTrump

In short:

Twitter/@BethRader

Top Photo: Twitter/@KBCanB

