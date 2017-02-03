Quantcast

Hey, Trump — Here's How To 'Dress Like A Woman'

Screen_Shot_2017-02-03_at_11.03.04_AM_copy.jpg

Donald Trump is facing even more backlash following reports of a directive to female employees insisting they “dress like women,” or comply with stereotypically feminine aesthetics that accommodate the male gaze — Trump’s gaze — in their workplace. According to Axios, who spoke to sources from the president’s team, women working in Trump’s campaign field office “felt pressure to wear dresses” or “have a certain look.”

Twitter’s feminist community responded quickly to the release of the Axios story:

Screen_Shot_2017-02-03_at_11.02.32_AM_copy.jpg

Screen_Shot_2017-02-03_at_11.03.04_AM_copy.jpgTwitter/@sarahmozal

Examples even included fictional characters, like Mad Max’s Furiosa and Star Wars’ Princess Leia:

Screen_Shot_2017-02-03_at_11.02.46_AM_copy.jpgTwitter/@reluctant_maker

Screen_Shot_2017-02-03_at_11.30.20_AM_copy.jpgTwitter/@nina267

And women in uniform, including Senator Tammy Duckworth:

Screen_Shot_2017-02-03_at_11.02.13_AM_copy.jpgTwitter/@PersiHellecat

 

Screen_Shot_2017-02-03_at_11.03.42_AM_copy.jpgTwitter/@BlueHumanityScreen_Shot_2017-02-03_at_11.30.40_AM_copy.jpgTwitter/@doctorwibble

Screen_Shot_2017-02-03_at_11.30.52_AM_copy.jpgTwitter/@SchrodngrsTrump

In short:

Screen_Shot_2017-02-03_at_11.04.09_AM_copy.jpgTwitter/@BethRader

Top Photo: Twitter/@KBCanB

