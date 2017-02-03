Hey, Trump — Here's How To 'Dress Like A Woman'

Donald Trump is facing even more backlash following reports of a directive to female employees insisting they “dress like women,” or comply with stereotypically feminine aesthetics that accommodate the male gaze — Trump’s gaze — in their workplace. According to Axios, who spoke to sources from the president’s team, women working in Trump’s campaign field office “felt pressure to wear dresses” or “have a certain look.”
Twitter’s feminist community responded quickly to the release of the Axios story:
Examples even included fictional characters, like Mad Max’s Furiosa and Star Wars’ Princess Leia:
And women in uniform, including Senator Tammy Duckworth:
In short:
Top Photo: Twitter/@KBCanB
More from BUST
Rose McGowan On Quitting Acting And Smashing The Patriarchy: BUST Interview
The Problem With Donald Trump's Response To The UC Berkeley Protests
Bill Nye Walked The Runway At New York Fashion Week, Is Our New Favorite Model