The Problem With Donald Trump's Response To The UC Berkeley Protests

On Wednesday, controversial Breitbart “News” editor Milo Yiannopoulos (best known for being banned from Twitter after encouraging his followers to harass Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones) was scheduled to speak at the University of California, Berkeley. The speech was canceled, however, after “150 masked agitators” disrupted what was considered to be a peaceful protest, CNN reports.

Yiannopoulos was invited to speak at the university by the Berkeley College Republicans, who allegedly sought to “jolt the liberal campus with a different perspective.”

The questionable conservative, along with White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, created and promoted the alt-right movement. Yiannopoulos has described the alt-right as "a much smarter group of people — which perhaps suggests why the Left hates them so much. They're dangerously bright."

This seems just like Trump refusing intelligence briefings with the reasoning, "I'm, like, a smart person."

Yiannopolous additionally claims that the liberal left "defends absurd feminist positions with no basis in fact and ridicules and demeans people on the basis of their skin color, sexual orientation and gender." Yiannopoulos, who refers to himself as "The Most Dangerous Faggot," is not a feminist-friendly journalist — a statement made obvious after a quick scan of his Breitbart-published articles. His piece "Here's Why There Ought to Be a Cap on Women Studying Science and Maths" argues that women do not "cope well in competitive environments," while another article, titled, "How to Make Women Happy: Uninvent the Washing Machine and the Pill" begins by declaring, "Women's liberation was probably a mistake, and it was a mistake driven by technology that was, of course, invented by men."

According to the New York Times, prior to the event, over 100 U.C. Berkeley faculty members wrote to the school’s chancellor, Nicholas Dirks, in support of canceling the appearance. The letter noted a previous Yiannopoulos speech at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where he openly mocked and ridiculed a transgender student while displaying a photo of her as she sat in the audience.

The university refused to cancel the event, citing Yiannopoulos’ right to free speech, until violence erupted and safety concerns ensued.

Of course, Donald Trump had to weigh in with an early morning tweet. He expressed a possible (and very unlawful) solution:

Although President Trump may be under the impression that he is able to remove federal funding to a public university after one student protest, he is incorrect (three words that may be uttered quite frequently during his presidency). This act would only be possible if the university were to violate a civil rights law.

Top Photo: Screenshot - Youtube

