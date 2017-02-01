Quantcast

Here's One Way Trump Could Be Impeached

IN Feminism
Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro has warned that if the White House orders the US Customs and Border Protection Agency to continue with his hateful travel ban despite the judicial stays against it, Congress will be forced to begin the process of impeaching Trump. In an interview with Buzzfeed News, the Representative called for Congress to “investigate whether President Trump intentionally exceeded his constitutional authority.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency said, “CBP officers are not detaining anyone. Green card holders who arrive in the U.S. have to go through secondary screening but that process is working smoothly and relatively quickly. Furthermore, visa holders who would be affected by the executive order are being denied boarding at their point of departure so they are not even making it into the U.S.”

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly also maintained that the CBP immediately took steps to obey the ruling, however over the weekend attorneys found that CBP agents had not been complying. Some were accused of not allowing attorneys to meet with their clients, and even attempting to deport people.

Castro and other Democrats were not convinced by the statements, saying “There’s no longer any checks and balances,” and without them “you’re basically living in a military junta.”

If true, this would be ominous proof of the Trump administration’s blatant disregard for court rulings. But it may also be cause to hope that we could see Trump impeached, sooner rather than later. However, the alternative -- Pence -- would not be substantially better, so we won’t put this in the good news column just yet.

 

More From BUST

Why You Should Care About Trump Firing Sally Yates

As Trump Prepares To Nominate A Pro-Life Justice, Australia Swears In A Woman To Chief Justice

9 Things You Can Do To Resist Trump's Muslim Ban

 

