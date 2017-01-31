Quantcast

12 Reasons Why Women Marched On Washington

Details
IN Feminism
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.


womens march ks 4788

If the mood in Washington, D.C. for the Presidential Inauguration was somber and funereal (and spent avoiding men in red hats), the energy in the air on the National Mall for the Women’s March was giddy with excitement and accessorized in shades of pink pussy hats. One attendee marveled, "I think I have enough positive energy to keep me going for the next four years. So much love here."

Despite all of the artistic and profane posters demonstrators brought with them — elegantly rendered uteruses outlined in black and white, giant-sized bloody tampons with googly-eye smiles, ample pink vagina signage, Trump effigies with tiny appendages, battered Lady Liberties, and a conga line of picketers wielding the busts of famous feminists like Notorious RBG— the message behind the raunchy signs and clever jibes was something much simpler. When I asked marchers what they’d like to say to our new President Trump, their responses were remarkably even-handed and of one mind: listen, have compassion, and do your job. Essentially, act and think more like...well, a woman.

womens march ks 4806“If I could say anything to our president...listen to the people around you who have experience. We trust the democratic process, but at the same time, you have to listen to your people.” — Katherine, 23

womens march ks 4803

womens march ks 4845“My message would be please find compassion. Recognize that all Americans are diverse and we’re all immigrants, we’re all of different races, different origins, different religions. We all want similar goals: healthy, happy lives.” — Sabah, 30 from California (right); left, Amy, 35

womens march ks 4937“We need to respect Mother Earth first.” — Michelle, 43 from D.C.

womens march ks 4942

 

womens march ks 4862“Figure out how to surrender the me to the we because it’s we, all of us, that matter, not just him.” — Kim Stentinello, from Chicago, far left

 

womens march ks 4851“Be open to listening to others who you feel may not agree with what you have to say. It’s when we come together and work together that great things can happen in this country. If we shut ourselves down, nothing good will come from that.” — Sister Dietrich, from the Baltimore house of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence At left, Sister Leviticus, from Los Angeles

womens march ks 4953“I’m praying for you, Trump. Truly. Take your time, stop tweeting, and think before you act. Think before you push the button.” — Sandy, from Bowie, Arkansas

womens march ks 4867“I have a message for Mr. Trump: please read the Constitution. All of it. Not just the amendments you like.” — Kerry Simpson, took a 14-hour overnight bus to the march from Chicago

womens march ks 4871“A lot of my friends who voted for [Trump] say give him a chance. Well, I’m trying. Try! I want him to try. Just give us some frickin’ effort.” — Anne MacDonald, at center, from Greenville, Ohio

womens march ks 4951“Think about the people, everybody, every single one of them. And fear God in all of your decisions.” — Yusra, teacher from New Jersey

“This pussy bites.” — Kate Rice, Chicago (not pictured) 

“March forward, not backward.” — Tracy, a social worker from Ohio who drove to the D.C. march with 6 friends in a van (not pictured)

“...did you hear crickets?” — T. Lewis, 52 from D.C. (not pictured)

womens march ks 4840

womens-march-ks-4810

 womens-march-ks-4983

womens march ks 4838

womens march ks 4964

womens-march-ks-5017

womens-march-ks-4834

womens march ks 4802

womens march ks 4861

Katie Salisbury is a writer, editor, and photographer living in New York City. You can find her at katiesalisbury.com or follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

More from BUST

This Is What Unity Looks Like: Marching Against Trump In Copenhagen, Denmark 

Senator Implies Women's Marchers Are Not Attractive Enough To Sexually Assault

9 Things You Can Do To Resist Trump's Muslim Ban

 

 

Tags: Women's March on Washington , interviews , photos , Trump
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

imageedit 1 9241983808

Trending on BUST

03 ConstanceWu BustMag opt

Constance Wu Compares Casey Affleck’s Oscar Nomination To Trump’s Election

DSC00065 2

How My Ex-Hippie Mother Became A Trump Supporter — And Why That Matters

16174753 10158517450380725 87513729581056003 n

The United States Is Officially No Longer A Full Democracy

Vepp sign

If Women Signed An Anti-Ejaculation Law

sag

11 Political Moments From The SAG Awards You Should Pay Attention To

Missy Elliot

Missy Elliott Breaks Her Silence With A New Music Video

C3Cbj5wW8AEhS64

Frances Bean Cobain Is The New Face Of Marc Jacobs

Donald Trump by Gage Skidmore 12

The Netherlands Announce International Abortion Fund To Counteract Trump

fred korematsus 98th birthday 5528997722062848 hp2x

Today’s Google Doodle Sends A Message To Donald Trump About The Muslim Ban

C203P0HUcAAgltC

Hey, Successful Female Politician: Why You No Bear Children?

Upcoming Events

Party to Protect Your Pants: Planned Parenthood Benefit
Wed Feb 08 @ 6:30PM -
Dead Darlings: STILL HERE Edition
Wed Feb 08 @ 8:00PM -
7th Annual Athena Film Festival
Thu Feb 09 @12:00AM
Athena Film Festival (NYC)
Thu Feb 09 @12:00AM
7th Annual Athena Film Festival
Fri Feb 10 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar