This is What Unity Looks Like: Marching Against Trump In Copenhagen, Denmark

On the day of the inauguration, bars in Copenhagen were offering “sympathy shots” to all Americans. The next day, they marched in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington.

While many are now referring to the Women’s March as “the biggest U.S. protest in history,” they are forgetting the women who marched in 168 solidarity marches held outside of the United States.

It seems surreal that in 2017, people around the globe showed up on the same day to assert that women are humans and that we matter. It was bittersweet to join in solidarity and reject Trump and his team of cronies.

The solidarity march in Copenhagen had an estimated 5,000 participants, which is very impressive considering only about 5 million live in the entire country. People had all different backgrounds and reasons for marching, but everyone had one thing in common-they cared enough to show up.

“I’m really frustrated over that everything is Trump these days...suddenly you don’t hear about anything else going on in the world,” said one of the Danes at the march.

Many Danes are working to get their major bank to divest from DAPL, an action that has already come to fruition by their neighbors in Norway. They are also fighting for equality and more welcoming borders for refugees and immigrants.

The march began at the U.S. Embassy of Denmark and went about two miles to the Danish Parliament with no shortage of multi-lingual signs and chants along the way. Although there are way more cobblestones and bicycles, the messages are widely the same. This is what unity looks like:

WMC 35Banner reads “Love and Respect”

WMC 36

WMC 37

WMC 38

WMC 39“We all come from the same place”

WMC 40

 WMC 41

WMC 42

WMC 43

WMC 44

WMC 45

WMC 46

WMC 47

WMC 48No Women’s March is complete without a white man taking a selfie.

WMC 49

WMC 50

WMC 51Left outside of Danish Parliament, hopefully planting seeds.

Zoë Naseef is a fiercely sassy photojournalist, feminist, and comedian. She is from Philadelphia but currently living in Copenhagen. To see more of her photography go to zotography.com, and for unwaveringly brash content follow her @zonaseef on Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: Women's March , Copenhagen , Denmark , marching , Trump , protesting
