Quantcast

President Obama Sub-Subtweets: Keep It Up Everyone

Details
IN Feminism
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

800px Barack Obama speaks in Cairo Egypt 06 04 09

Both President Obama and Should-Have-Been-President Clinton speak from difficult positions these days. Outgoing presidents are generally expected to retreat into the background, giving their successors an informal grace period, while the losing candidate in an election is supposed to respect and uphold the peaceful transition of power, rather than continuing the campaign against the victor (even if they did win the popular vote).

But both Mom and Dad have been lending their support to anti-Trump protests, without explicitly speaking out against President Trump.

President Obama released a statement on Monday via his spokesperson Kevin Lewis, praising protesters and criticizing the immigration ban.

Screen Shot 2017 01 31 at 11.54.23 amVia Twitter/@KLewis44

As the New York Times points out, 10 days after leaving office is quite a short amount of time for a former president to start speaking out, showing just how compelled Obama must have been to throw his support behind the protests. You can be certain Obama was disturbed by many other Executive Orders in the past 10 days, but he is going to be strategic about if and when to speak. "Obama knows there are many much more drastic measures that he might want to speak out on, and he’s saving more direct intervention for maximum impact," reports Politico. "He knows he only gets one chance at it being the first time that he takes on Trump himself." A subtweet via a spokesperson, as opposed to his own @BarackObama Twitter handle, is certainly starting small; but at this rate, a stronger, personal tweet looks inevitable.

Hillary Clinton has been firing off some subtweets of her own, standing with and praising those protesting at the Women’s March and against Trump’s immigration ban.

Screen Shot 2017 01 31 at 11.26.25 am

Screen Shot 2017 01 31 at 11.29.52 amTweets via @HillaryClinton

She has also copped some criticism for not making it to the protests herself- after all, Bernie was there.

Screen Shot 2017 01 31 at 11.43.29 amYeah, um, Bernie also didn’t just lose the election to Trump??

The Obamas have been indicating for some time that they will soon be back to fight alongside us. Obama promised in his farewell address to the nation that “I won’t stop; in fact, I will be right there with you, as a citizen, for all my days that remain.”

The day he left office, President Obama tweeted that he and Michelle were taking a quick — and well-deserved — holiday, but that they would be “back to work” soon. And you know when Barack Obama says “work,” he means “literally making the world a better place.” He has also been retweeting links to his new foundation, the Obama Foundation, which is about more than just raising money — the site says it will be focused on “developing the next generation of citizens — and what it means to be a good citizen in the 21st century.”

Screen Shot 2017 01 31 at 11.11.13 amTweet via @BarackObama

I don’t know about you, but I sure as hell feel better knowing that Superman is about to join the fray.

 

Top image via Wikipedia Commons

More from BUST

The United States Is Officially No Longer A Full Democracy

9 Things You Can Do To Resist Trump's Muslim Ban

Today’s Google Doodle Sends A Message To Donald Trump About The Muslim Ban

 

Tags: Barack Obama , Donald Trump , Hillary Clinton , Obama Foundation , Muslim Ban
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

imageedit 1 9241983808

Trending on BUST

03 ConstanceWu BustMag opt

Constance Wu Compares Casey Affleck’s Oscar Nomination To Trump’s Election

Screen Shot 2017 01 24 at 2.55.52 pm

Senator Implies Women’s Marchers Are Not Attractive Enough To Sexually Assault

DSC00065 2

How My Ex-Hippie Mother Became A Trump Supporter — And Why That Matters

16174753 10158517450380725 87513729581056003 n

The United States Is Officially No Longer A Full Democracy

Vepp sign

If Women Signed An Anti-Ejaculation Law

Missy Elliot

Missy Elliott Breaks Her Silence With A New Music Video

Hidden Figures

Finally, The Oscars Aren’t #SoWhite — But Casey Affleck And Mel Gibson Need To Go

sag

11 Political Moments From The SAG Awards You Should Pay Attention To

C3Cbj5wW8AEhS64

Frances Bean Cobain Is The New Face Of Marc Jacobs

Screen Shot 2017 01 24 at 11.38.01 am

Unidentified 'Woman' Attends Inauguration, Also Serves In The Senate

Upcoming Events

Party to Protect Your Pants: Planned Parenthood Benefit
Wed Feb 08 @ 6:30PM -
Dead Darlings: STILL HERE Edition
Wed Feb 08 @ 8:00PM -
7th Annual Athena Film Festival
Thu Feb 09 @12:00AM
Athena Film Festival (NYC)
Thu Feb 09 @12:00AM
7th Annual Athena Film Festival
Fri Feb 10 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar