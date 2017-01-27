Why The March For Life Is Different This Year

There has been nonstop protesting and marches since Inauguration Day. The Women’s March brought a historic crowd to the National Mall, but today we’re seeing a very different type of march. The March For Life began today and brought together anti-choice advocates from all across the country.

The 44th annual March for Life is always held around the same time as the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade abortion case. The goal of the march is to push for more legislation limiting abortion. While the march itself is nothing new, this year’s keynote speaker was. Vice President Mike Pence went to the March and became the most senior official in the march’s history to directly address the march. In his speech to marchers, Pence said, “Life is winning in America and today is a celebration in that progress.” During his time as Governor of Indiana, Pence passed through some of the harshest and most restrictive abortion legislation and is seen as a hero to pro-life advocates.

This year’s theme for the March for Life is “The Power of One,” emphasizing that each person can do one thing to further the anti-choice cause. The March’s website features personal stories from anti-choice advocates about why they chose to continue an unplanned pregnancy — even some chronicling the reversal of an abortion attempt. Although the language of the website and the march itself is riddled with religious undertones, the goal of the advocates is political.

Even though according to Gallop, 50% of our nation believes that abortion should be legal in some cases and 29% believe it should be legal in all cases, for a 79% total — groups like March For Life are still insistent on reversing legislation. BUST, of course, supports women's rights and the right to choice. The March for Life is a display of the danger that Roe v. Wade is in and women's reproductive rights in general — especially under the Trump/Pence administration. New abortion legislation is being made every day and with more Republicans in government, there is a real and apparent threat to women and our reproductive rights. Now is the time to be vocal and speak up for your rights.

Top photo via Wikipedia Commons

