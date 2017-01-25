The Netherlands Announce International Abortion Fund To Counteract Trump

The Netherlands will not be putting up with Trump and the GOP’s shit.

In one of his first acts as POTUS, very-confused-about-abortion Donald Trump reinstated the “Global Gag Rule,” banning U.S. foreign aid going to any organization which supports abortion, even if foreign aid does not go directly towards performing the abortions. Much like scrapping federal funding to Planned Parenthood, which cannot go towards abortions anyway, such moves punish those who rely on non-abortion-related health services for purely ideological reasons.

The Netherlands have responded by throwing some delicious, feminist, humanitarian shade. The Dutch Government has since announced its intention to launch an International Abortion Fund, leaving us in no doubt via their statement that this is a direct counteraction to Trump’s move.

"We have to make up as much as possible for this financial blow, with a broad-based fund that governments, companies and civil society organizations can donate to," said Lilianne Ploumen, the Dutch Trade and Development Minister, in a statement. "So that women can continue to make their own decisions about their own bodies."

The new fund-- which other countries are encouraged to contribute to-- would provide contraception, abortions, and clear healthcare information to women in developing nations.

"Banning abortion does not reduce the number of abortions," said Ploumen, who has clearly read at least one of the numerous reports showing that women will still attempt abortions, legal or not, safe or not. It is unclear if the same can be said for her American government counterparts.

It is estimated that 22 million women undergo unsafe abortions every year, most of whom reside in developing nations. Tens of thousands of women die from these abortions.

