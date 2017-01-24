Senator Implies Women’s Marchers Are Not Attractive Enough To Sexually Assault

Tweet retweeted by actual, real-life, no I’m not kidding, elected lawmaker Bill Kintner

Do you sometimes look at people in positions of authority and wonder, how did you get there?

I’m looking at Nebraska legislator Bill Kintner and wondering, how on earth did you become a state senator? Like seriously. How did your deeply flawed personality and total lack of propriety not stop you at some point along your career track?

Kintner’s Twitter photo from before he deactivated his account

Hopefully he won’t be for much longer. A not insubstantial number of people are calling for the Republican’s resignation after he retweeted an image of three women at the Women’s March, protesting Donald Trump’s sense of entitlement over women’s vaginas, with the caption, “Ladies, I think you’re safe.” He deleted the tweet the following morning, before going on to deactivate his account.

A screenshot of Bill Kitner’s retweet, via the Lincoln Journal Star

The original tweet came from conservative commentator Larry Elder and is still on Twitter. Elder has also tweeted other gems about the Women’s March, such as "Not to worry, Madam, not to worry..." and “In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in 8 years.” When high-profile conservatives hit back at the Women’s March by commenting on marchers’ weight and appearances, don't they realize it only makes us want to march more?

Kintner was also embroiled in a sex scandal last year after using his state-owned laptop to have cyber sex with a stranger, in an incident that sounds like something out of Black Mirror.

For his part, Kintner insists Sunday’s retweet was misconstrued. I’m not sure what else he could have possibly meant by it, nor has he offered us any ideas. Did he mean that the women were safe from sexual assault because legislators such as himself are concerned and are going to finally do something about it? It doesn’t seem likely.

Other state senators from Nebraska’s unicameral house are concerned, however. Many are calling for his resignation, spending much of their time on the floor Monday speaking out against him.

Kintner may not be concerned about sexual assault but he is very troubled by how mean progressives are being about it.

“I am very troubled by the liberal activist campaign that is using my mistake on the tweet to escalate calls for my resignation," he said in a statement. "Let’s be clear: If Ernie Chambers didn’t have me to beat up, he would be taking up floor time on some other issue. It has been clear that Chambers’ agenda has been to remove me from office since last summer. He has made it obvious that he will use any means, including lies and cheap shots at my wife and myself. I have made no decision as to my future plans as a senator.”

Senator Kintner seems to also subscribe to the “alternate facts” mentality. Bill, honey, when there are multiple screenshots of your tweet, it’s hard to convincingly claim they are "lies."

