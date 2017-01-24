Quantcast

Unidentified 'Woman' Attends Inauguration, Also Serves In The Senate

Screen Shot 2017 01 24 at 11.38.01 amSen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota takes a selfie with two men.

Oh, America.

There may now be a growing number of women serving in the U.S. Senate (21 out of 100 Senators are now women), but they are still not receiving the same recognition as their male counterparts.

Just take Amy Klobuchar, the senior Senator from Minnesota, who has been serving in the Senate since 2007, and in May 2008 was named by the New York Times as one of the women who might just become the first female president if Clinton did not. She decided to snap a selfie at Friday's inauguration with her colleagues John McCain and Bernie Sanders.

Screen Shot 2017 01 24 at 11.32.58 am

However, when SFGate ran the photo from an alternate angle, she was credited simply as "a woman." Twitter was quick to point out this blatant sexism.

Screen Shot 2017 01 24 at 11.39.55 am

SFGate has since corrected its caption, shifting blame to Getty Images for their default caption.

Senator Amy Klobuchar is considered a rising star — not only does she come up on lists of potential first female POTUSes, she has also been considered a possible nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court. If you've never heard of her, it might be because of exactly this media double standard: It's just that much harder for a woman to become a household name in politics. If we want to see a female POTUS any time in the next 50 years, we need to keep calling out this bullshit.

Follow Senator Klobuchar on Twitter.

Images via Twitter/@amyklobuchar and @kendallybrown

Tags: Amy Klobuchar , Women in politics , Bernie Sanders
