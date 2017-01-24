Quantcast

Trump's Empty Administration is a Testament to How Unprepared He is

Details
IN Feminism
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

6461515323 18bd716801 b

What already seemed glaringly obvious to many is now being proved once and for all: Trump is not and never was prepared to take office.

An organized incoming president brings with them a hand-picked team that is ready to take over the White House from Day 1 to keep operations running smoothly. The total number of seats to fill is 4,000 with more than 1,100 of those needing Senate confirmations. While it's impossible to fill all 4,000 on Day 1, the recommended number of people on an incoming presidential team is 450 at least, with nominees for the most important 100 jobs picked out and Senate confirmation-ready. But as the New York Times reports, our great, big-mouthed leader is not even close. He has no nominees for 75% of those top 100 jobs, and his skeleton team is light on governing experience.

After an election cycle riddled with insults and attacks on the Obama administration, you’d think that Trump would have his new administration locked and loaded. But alas, President Trump has asked to keep on staff about 50 essential officials from Obama’s administration-- at least until he comes up with replacements. On top of that, the New York Times said in another article that Obama’s administration left 275 briefing papers including “nearly 1,000 pages of classified material on North Korea’s nuclear program, the military campaign against the Islamic State, tensions in the South China Sea, and every other kind of threat the new team could face in its first weeks in office,” and yet no one knows if anyone from the Trump administration has reviewed them.

It's simple things like this that show just how overwhelmingly unprepared Donald Trump is to take office. He had two months to put together his top choices for an administrative team, or arguably longer, based on his boasts about how sure he was about winning the election from the start. So why scramble for an administration now? Why open himself and our country to being understaffed in the case of a threat? The answer is, he was never ready for this job.

Image via Flickr/The U.S. National Archives: Photograph of Socks the Cat Sitting Behind the President's Desk in the Oval Office: 01/07/1994

More from BUST

"Global Gag Rule" Could Put Millions Of Women's Health At Rick

This Group Of Feminists Claim To Be Pro-Life

9 Democrats' Most Transparent Excuses To Miss Trump’s Inauguration

 

Tags: Trump , administration , empty
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2017 01 17 at 4.36.22 pm

Women’s March on Washington Spreads All Over The World

CwnnZT1W8AEEEQz copy

Goodbye, President Hillary

pussyhat

So Many People Are Knitting Pussy Hats That Stores Are Running Out Of Pink Yarn

rizzo2 copy

3 Posters For The Women's March On Washington

Screen Shot 2017 01 20 at 2.57.17 PM

Broad City's Abbi and Ilana Have The Best Reaction to the Inauguration

fertilization

A New Bill Introduced To Congress Says Life 'Begins With Fertilization'

unnamed copy

9 Necessary Tips For Effective Protesting

nocturnal animals

'Nocturnal Animals': Hold Up, Did Tom Ford Make A Movie Shaming Abortion?!

we the people

'We The People' Posters Will Flood the March On Washington

WaPo

After The Women’s March, Newspapers Ask, ‘But What About The Men????????’

Upcoming Events

Best of Brooklyn Food and Beer Festival
Sat Jan 28 @12:00PM - 08:00PM
Party to Protect Your Pants: Planned Parenthood Benefit
Wed Feb 08 @ 6:30PM -
7th Annual Athena Film Festival
Thu Feb 09 @12:00AM
Athena Film Festival (NYC)
Thu Feb 09 @12:00AM
7th Annual Athena Film Festival
Fri Feb 10 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar