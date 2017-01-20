Quantcast

9 Democrats' Most Transparent Excuses To Miss Trump’s Inauguration

IN Feminism
While several Democrat politicians, such as Congressman John Lewis, have firmly said that they will not be attending Trump’s inauguration in protest, many more say they’ll miss the ceremony for “other reasons." Sure, it might be freezing in Washington, and parking is gonna be a nightmare (or not), but some of these flimsy excuses seem more like thinly veiled middle-fingers to Trump’s big day.

1.Peter DeFazio

The Senator from Oregon says he always avoids “pomp and circumstance events in Washington," but we’re guessing it’s more than just the ticker tape keeping him away this year.

2. Kurt Schrader

It’s a cool 48 degrees in Washington today, and this Oregon congressman is not prepared to brave the cold for Trump, as he’s “never been impressed with him." Schrader says Trump “hasn’t proved himself to me at all yet, so I respectfully decline to freeze my ass out there in the cold for this particular ceremony.” We support your decision to stay warm today, Schrader!

3. Dianne Feinstein

We’re all suffering from heart problems on this darkest of days, and this California Senator is not taking any chances, as she says just had a pacemaker installed. Hearts are breaking all over the world today, it’s a wise decision to keep yours well away from the ceremony!

4. Frederica Wilson

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson had an airtight excuse not to trek to Washington today, as her goddaughter is getting married on Saturday. Okay, so, this may have been booked well in advance of election day, but if not, it's pretty perfect timing. We’re glad at least someone has something to celebrate today!

5. Grace Napolitano

California Congresswoman Napolitano has been nicely vague about her attendance at the inauguration, telling the LA Times that she “decided earlier in the week not to go” and would be meeting with her constituents instead. If by earlier in the week you mean November 9th, Napolitano, we totally believe you.

6. Maxine Waters

When asked whether or not she’s going, California Rep. Waters replied, “It’s not interesting, it’s just not interesting." We agree, Maxine, watching yet another rich white straight cis dude being granted way more power than he deserves sounds like the most boring, overdone thing on the planet.

7. John Conyers

The Rep from Michigan says it’s “iffy” whether or not he’d go. We feel you, Conyers. Just like the fate of humanity under Trump: Iffy AF.

8. Earl Blumenauer

This Democratic Rep from Oregon hit the nail on the head when asked if he would go, saying the inauguration “Is not a productive use of my time." Exactly. We can think of infinity more productive things to do today.

9. Jim Clyburn

Finally, House Democratic Assistant Leader Jim Clyburn recognizes the importance of self-care and looking after your health right before the apocalypse. For him, it all depends on the weather: “Anything that affects my sinuses, I won't go."

 

