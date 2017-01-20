Quantcast

Root Canal Surgery, And 8 More Things People Would Rather Do Than Watch The Inauguration

Details
IN Feminism
15977801 10158505666960725 8403715375076309151 n

ICYMI, last week Vice President-elect (soon to be just Vice-President *gulp*) Mike Pence posted on Facebook encouraging people to register for tickets to the Inauguration.

Screen Shot 2017 01 20 at 11.17.08 am

The good people of Facebook has a few better ideas. Like, taking advantage of their slowly diminishing rights to birth control. Or watching a talented, intelligent, Oscar-winning actress. And the classic, sticking pins in their eyes.

Looking for something to do right now? Why not try out the following:

Screen Shot 2017 01 20 at 11.19.38 am

Screen Shot 2017 01 20 at 11.20.39 am

Screen Shot 2017 01 20 at 11.21.18 am

Screen Shot 2017 01 20 at 11.21.39 am

Screen Shot 2017 01 20 at 11.21.49 am

Screen Shot 2017 01 20 at 11.22.09 am

Screen Shot 2017 01 20 at 11.23.05 am

Screen Shot 2017 01 20 at 11.23.38 am

Screen Shot 2017 01 20 at 11.23.51 am 

Maybe that's what the 66 Democratic members of Congress skipping today's ceremony are up to.

Image via Donald Trump's Facebook.

