Root Canal Surgery, And 8 More Things People Would Rather Do Than Watch The Inauguration

ICYMI, last week Vice President-elect (soon to be just Vice-President *gulp*) Mike Pence posted on Facebook encouraging people to register for tickets to the Inauguration.
The good people of Facebook has a few better ideas. Like, taking advantage of their slowly diminishing rights to birth control. Or watching a talented, intelligent, Oscar-winning actress. And the classic, sticking pins in their eyes.
Looking for something to do right now? Why not try out the following:
Maybe that's what the 66 Democratic members of Congress skipping today's ceremony are up to.
Image via Donald Trump's Facebook.
