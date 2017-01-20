Root Canal Surgery, And 8 More Things People Would Rather Do Than Watch The Inauguration

ICYMI, last week Vice President-elect (soon to be just Vice-President *gulp*) Mike Pence posted on Facebook encouraging people to register for tickets to the Inauguration.

The good people of Facebook has a few better ideas. Like, taking advantage of their slowly diminishing rights to birth control. Or watching a talented, intelligent, Oscar-winning actress. And the classic, sticking pins in their eyes.

Looking for something to do right now? Why not try out the following:

Maybe that's what the 66 Democratic members of Congress skipping today's ceremony are up to.

Image via Donald Trump's Facebook.

