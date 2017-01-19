Quantcast

“Trumpcare Makes Us Sick”: ‘Cough-In’ Held at Trump Hotel

Details
IN Feminism
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

Screen Shot 2017 01 19 at 3.56.44 pm

Diners lunching at the Trump International Hotel in Manhattan on Sunday got a sneak peek at what a post-Affordable Care Act America may look like.

Mid-sitting, a number of their fellow diners starting coughing, loudly and incessantly, filling the room with the awful sounds of sickness, before revealing signs saying "WE NEED OBAMA CARE" and "TRUMPCARE MAKES US SICK."

The, ahem, “cough-in” was organized on Facebook by activist group Rise & Resist, to take aim at Trump and the GOP for making moves to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Millions of Americans rely on the ACA for health insurance; should Congress repeal it without an appropriate replacement, many Americans will be unable to afford healthcare. It’ll be worse than coughing- one lifelong Republican told Paul Ryan earlier this week that he would be dead without it.

Protesters were quickly escorted out of the building, chanting as they went, “We need Obamacare, Trumpcare makes us sick.”

Honestly, these protesters would probably be better off dropping the “Obamacare” and referring to it as the Affordable Care Act. Obamacare is a nickname used by the GOP to associate the healthcare reforms with Obama, and (as Jimmy Kimmel proved again this week in this cringeworthy video) a lot of Trump voters like the Affordable Care Act, while thinking they hate Obamacare.

But I guess “We need the Affordable Care Act, Trumpcare makes us sick” just doesn’t have the same ring to it.

Image via Great Clips video.

 

More from BUST

What The Obamacare Vote Means For Your Reproductive Health

There Was A Queer Dance Party With A Message For Daddy Pence

Goodbye, President Hillary

 

 

Tags: Obamacare , Affordable Care Act , Repeal and Replace , Healthcare
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

Sudit Anna Womens March annasudit 1 copy 2

The Women's March On Washington Have Released Their Policy Platform, And It's Radical AF

ojQjIMpnRuHNQBh 800x450 noPad

Russia Decriminalizes Domestic Violence, “Legalizing The Order of Things”

Screen Shot 2017 01 17 at 4.36.22 pm

Women’s March on Washington Spreads All Over The World

Screen Shot 2017 01 12 at 12.48.21 pm

What The Obamacare Vote Means For Your Reproductive Health

aparna

9 Jokes From Feminist Comedians From Last Week, To Help You Get Through This Week

tumblr ndpne0xYnb1s7yeqeo2 1280

8 Positive Ways To Protest Against Trump

pussyhat

So Many People Are Knitting Pussy Hats That Stores Are Running Out Of Pink Yarn

Antique photo of Little Boy

To All The Feminist Moms Of Boys — We Need To Talk

unnamed copy

9 Necessary Tips For Effective Protesting

nocturnal animals

'Nocturnal Animals': Hold Up, Did Tom Ford Make A Movie Shaming Abortion?!

Upcoming Events

Lady Art NYC: Word on the Street Banner Making Performance
Thu Jan 19 @ 6:00PM - 09:00PM
Brooklyn Museum presents MADONNA x MARILYN MINTER
Thu Jan 19 @ 8:00PM -
Lady Art NYC: Word on the Street Protest March
Fri Jan 20 @ 6:00PM -
WOMEN’S MARCH NYC
Sat Jan 21 @ 9:00AM - 05:30PM
Women's March on Washington
Sat Jan 21 @10:00AM -
View Full Calendar