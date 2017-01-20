Quantcast

Disability Activists Launch A Virtual Women's March On Washington

Details
IN Feminism
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

capitol building 543598 960 720

For many women, the upcoming Women’s March on Washington is an important way for them to let the incoming administration know that they will not have their voices or their rights silenced. But what about those with disabilities? The Trump campaign made odious remarks about women and women’s healthcare, but they also targeted people with disabilities. Many women with disabilities feel they too have the right to voice their opposition to the new administration, but are often excluded from these popular protests.

Screen Shot 2017 01 19 at 1.53.59 PMVia Twitter/@DisabilityMarch


From this desire to protest came the Disability March, which is a protest that takes place completely online. The protest is a branch of the Women’s March and allows for protesters with disabilities or chronic illnesses to submit their reasons why they are protesting and publishes them to their website.

One of the Disability March’s organizers, Sonya Huber, told Mashable, “Since the disabled community is going to be so impacted by the Republican agenda, it seemed that giving people a platform to tell their individual stories was most appropriate."

Screen Shot 2017 01 19 at 1.52.25 PMVia Twitter/@sonyahuber
The inclusive aspect of the march is a new way to get more voices out there and protect all rights. To sign up and make a submission of your own, click here.

Top photo via Pixabay.com/@skeeze

More from BUST

An Open Letter To The 53% Of White Women Who Voted For Trump

My Fiancé Suddenly Became Disabled — What Can We Do For Our Sex Life?

‘My Blind Brother’ Is Director Sophie Goodhart’s First Feature Film — Here’s How She Did It: BUST Interview

 

Tags: Women's March , protest , disability , chronic illness
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

Sudit Anna Womens March annasudit 1 copy 2

The Women's March On Washington Have Released Their Policy Platform, And It's Radical AF

ojQjIMpnRuHNQBh 800x450 noPad

Russia Decriminalizes Domestic Violence, “Legalizing The Order of Things”

Screen Shot 2017 01 17 at 4.36.22 pm

Women’s March on Washington Spreads All Over The World

CwnnZT1W8AEEEQz copy

Goodbye, President Hillary

pussyhat

So Many People Are Knitting Pussy Hats That Stores Are Running Out Of Pink Yarn

rizzo2 copy

3 Posters For The Women's March On Washington

unnamed copy

9 Necessary Tips For Effective Protesting

nocturnal animals

'Nocturnal Animals': Hold Up, Did Tom Ford Make A Movie Shaming Abortion?!

Antique photo of Little Boy

To All The Feminist Moms Of Boys — We Need To Talk

Shepard GreaterThanFear 1

'We The People' Posters Will Flood the March On Washington

Upcoming Events

Lady Art NYC: Word on the Street Protest March
Fri Jan 20 @ 6:00PM -
WOMEN’S MARCH NYC
Sat Jan 21 @ 9:00AM - 05:30PM
Women's March on Washington
Sat Jan 21 @10:00AM -
IUD Sound System/ Planned Parenthood Benefit Party
Sun Jan 22 @ 6:00PM - 10:00PM
Best of Brooklyn Food and Beer Festival
Sat Jan 28 @12:00PM - 08:00PM
View Full Calendar