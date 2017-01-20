Disability Activists Launch A Virtual Women's March On Washington

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

For many women, the upcoming Women’s March on Washington is an important way for them to let the incoming administration know that they will not have their voices or their rights silenced. But what about those with disabilities? The Trump campaign made odious remarks about women and women’s healthcare, but they also targeted people with disabilities. Many women with disabilities feel they too have the right to voice their opposition to the new administration, but are often excluded from these popular protests.

Via Twitter/@DisabilityMarch



From this desire to protest came the Disability March, which is a protest that takes place completely online. The protest is a branch of the Women’s March and allows for protesters with disabilities or chronic illnesses to submit their reasons why they are protesting and publishes them to their website.



One of the Disability March’s organizers, Sonya Huber, told Mashable, “Since the disabled community is going to be so impacted by the Republican agenda, it seemed that giving people a platform to tell their individual stories was most appropriate."

Via Twitter/@sonyahuber

The inclusive aspect of the march is a new way to get more voices out there and protect all rights. To sign up and make a submission of your own, click here.

Top photo via Pixabay.com/@skeeze

More from BUST

An Open Letter To The 53% Of White Women Who Voted For Trump

My Fiancé Suddenly Became Disabled — What Can We Do For Our Sex Life?

‘My Blind Brother’ Is Director Sophie Goodhart’s First Feature Film — Here’s How She Did It: BUST Interview