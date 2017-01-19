3 Posters For The Women's March On Washington

BUST will be joining the Women's March on Washington this Saturday, January 21st, and we hope to see some of you there! If you can't make it to DC, there will be many sister marches around the world, in every state in the US and in countries from Albania to New Zealand. We're bringing you three posters to print out and carry wherever you march — the Nasty Women poster is designed by Mike Perry, and the other two posters come straight from the BUST office. Tell Trump how you really feel!

BUST will be at the Women's March on Washington on January 21st — join us! Thank you to our bus sponsor, Black Phoenix Alchemy Lab.

