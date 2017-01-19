Quantcast

3 Posters For The Women's March On Washington

Details
IN Feminism
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

rizzo2 copy

BUST will be joining the Women's March on Washington this Saturday, January 21st, and we hope to see some of you there! If you can't make it to DC, there will be many sister marches around the world, in every state in the US and in countries from Albania to New Zealand. We're bringing you three posters to print out and carry wherever you march — the Nasty Women poster is designed by Mike Perry, and the other two posters come straight from the BUST office. Tell Trump how you really feel!

wirehangers2

BUST Nasty Women Unite Mike Perry 2017 copy

rizzo2 copy

BUST will be at the Women's March on Washington on January 21st — join us! Thank you to our bus sponsor, Black Phoenix Alchemy Lab.

More from BUST

In These Powerful Videos, People From Marginalized Groups Prepare For Donald Trump's Presidency

Know Your Own Power: On Healing And Creating After The Election

The Women's March On Washington Released Their Policy Platform, And It's Radical AF

 

 

Tags: Women's March , posters , printable , art
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

Sudit Anna Womens March annasudit 1 copy 2

The Women's March On Washington Have Released Their Policy Platform, And It's Radical AF

ojQjIMpnRuHNQBh 800x450 noPad

Russia Decriminalizes Domestic Violence, “Legalizing The Order of Things”

Screen Shot 2017 01 17 at 4.36.22 pm

Women’s March on Washington Spreads All Over The World

Screen Shot 2017 01 12 at 12.48.21 pm

What The Obamacare Vote Means For Your Reproductive Health

aparna

9 Jokes From Feminist Comedians From Last Week, To Help You Get Through This Week

tumblr ndpne0xYnb1s7yeqeo2 1280

8 Positive Ways To Protest Against Trump

pussyhat

So Many People Are Knitting Pussy Hats That Stores Are Running Out Of Pink Yarn

Antique photo of Little Boy

To All The Feminist Moms Of Boys — We Need To Talk

unnamed copy

9 Necessary Tips For Effective Protesting

nocturnal animals

'Nocturnal Animals': Hold Up, Did Tom Ford Make A Movie Shaming Abortion?!

Upcoming Events

Lady Art NYC: Word on the Street Banner Making Performance
Thu Jan 19 @ 6:00PM - 09:00PM
Brooklyn Museum presents MADONNA x MARILYN MINTER
Thu Jan 19 @ 8:00PM -
Lady Art NYC: Word on the Street Protest March
Fri Jan 20 @ 6:00PM -
WOMEN’S MARCH NYC
Sat Jan 21 @ 9:00AM - 05:30PM
Women's March on Washington
Sat Jan 21 @10:00AM -
View Full Calendar