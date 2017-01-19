Quantcast

There was a Queer Dance Party with a Message for Daddy Pence

Details
IN Feminism
Screen Shot 2017 01 19 at 12.04.29 PM

You should do one thing every day to make yourself smile. Today, you should google "Mike Pence Queer Dance Party"— I guarantee you won’t be able to keep from smiling. Armed with the fierce tunes of Lady Gaga and Whitney Houston, protesters danced their way to Vice President-elect Mike Pence’s temporary home. Donned in glitter, tutus and party hats, the crowd held rainbow flags and glow sticks. The march was organized by WERK for Peace and #DisruptJ20. The leader and one of the organizers of the march, Firas Nasr, had a message for Pence, proclaiming to the crowd: "We are here tonight to send a clear message to Daddy Pence that we will not tolerate bigotry and hate in our country."

Nasr is the founder of the movement WERK for Peace, a grassroots movement that uses dance to advocate for peace and LGBTQ rights. The movement grew out of the Pulse nightclub massacre in Florida last year with members dancing their way to change ever since.

Screen Shot 2017 01 19 at 12.09.41 PMVia Twitter/@stanlwilliams 

While the crowd was packed with avid dancers and the streets transformed into a nightclub, Daddy Pence was nowhere to be found. Instead, he was at his inaugural dinner on the other side of town (what a party pooper!). The neighborhood where the protesters danced seems to have been against Pence since he moved in: several neighbors hung rainbow flags outside their homes after hearing news of Pence’s temporary move.

 Screen Shot 2017 01 19 at 12.10.48 PMVia Twitter/@mike_pence

This is not Werk for Peace's first dance off; in the past, they have danced in front of NRA headquarters and Richard Spencer’s National Policy Institute. #DisruptJ20 told VICE that it is planning "a number of creative actions to oppose the transition of power in DC on January 20."

Top photo via Twitter/ @CrappyMovies 

