Trump Family Gets A Reality Check For Reality TV Behavior

The Trump enterprise (or family) may be rich but they are definitely tacky. We have seen the lavish, glossy spreads of his gold-plated home in the Trump Tower or the birds-eye shots of his Mar a Lago estate in Florida but how do these heirs-turned-reality-TV-show people see the world? Like a playground built for them. While Trump boasts about grabbing women by the pussy, something he can do “because he’s famous.”, Marla Maples, his ex-mistress, tried to score a free hair-do for her and Tiffany for the inauguration.

It’s hard to miss the irony that Trump who got elected on the backs of people who just want Americans to work and get fair pay for their work is so eager to receive free labor and “gifts.”

What went down, according to The Washington Post is that “after some back and forth”, D.C hairstylist, Tricia Kelly “agreed to be paid $200 total” down from her fee of “$150 for travel in addition to the cost of her services.” Which is already an unrefined move considering it is for the highest profile political event ever. But the real kicker is when Maple’s assistant counter offered with, “would Kelly and the makeup artist be willing to provide their services for free... in exchange for exposure?”

Last I heard, exposure does not pay rent, and much less, tax. It is an embarrassment to the office to have parts of the family (or brand) endeavor to exploit the titles of what is historically an elected official. But this reality diva behavior was met with a reality check by Kelly who stated, “I work for a fee, not for free.” Not to mention, “she typically shuns such exposure of her work with political types, so as not to appear partisan, since her clients include prominent Republicans and Democrats.”

It may appear shocking in a world where exposure is the new currency—especially for Trump—that a hairstylist would pass up on the “opportunity”, but it is refreshing to know that there is integrity somewhere in the capital and that not everyone has drunk the kool-aid.

Maple’s people told TWP that, “Maples was worried about her financial situation with Tiffany out of college, ending child-support payments from the president-elect.”

Certainly, that is an unprecedented and unpresidential move and a freebie hair session won’t fix it.

Given his track record, and his not so implicit wincing from that particular branch of his family, it is not surprising to learn he might be tightening child support, however that information is not yet confirmed and is definitely not the concern of a hard working coiffeuse.


