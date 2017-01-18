Topless Femen Protester Grabs Trump Waxwork By The Balls

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

A member of feminist activist group Femen crashed an unveiling ceremony for a new Trump wax figure in Madrid on Tuesday. Shouting “Grab patriarchy by the balls!”, referring to Trump’s infamous “grab ‘em by the pussy" comments, the topless protester grabbed the statue’s crotch before she was dragged by museum staff.

Femen, an international women’s rights group known for using nudity in their protests, took credit for the protest on Twitter, tweeting, “We just grabbed him back."

via Twitter/@FEMEN_Movement

A spokesman for the museum, Gonzalo Presa, commented, "If they want to do this they should do it directly to him. This is too easy." According to him, the museum had spent three days making the statue, paying careful attention to the hair.

Top Photo via Twitter/@FEMEN_Movement

More From BUST

Fiona Apple Thinks Trump's Tiny Hands Are Criminal

9 Necessary Tips For Effective Protesting

Sady Doyle Unpacks The Minds Of Women Who Voted For Trump