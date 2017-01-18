Thousands Of Women Will Wear These Pins To The Women's March On Washington

"Pincause,"founded by couple Kate and Nate, have designed this colorful pin for the Women’s March on Washington, with a percentage of the proceeds going to Planned Parenthood and the ACLU. The pin was designed in partnership with artist Penelope Dullaghan and made in Cleveland, Ohio, and it depicts the American Sign Language sign for "I Love You."

Dullaghan says, “Pincause Women’s Rights really hit home for me because I truly believe that compassion and understanding, for ALL people, are the keys to solving many of the world’s problems – especially right now. And I think women are the ones who will carry that message forward so I’m proud to add my voice."

The aim of the pin is to show support for the women taking part in the rallies and marches all over the world on January 21st, 2017, and the couple wants to raise $200,000 for the two causes.

According to their website, “Pincause is non-partisan because LOVE does not belong to one party. Women's rights transcend politics, and without protection, can erode.” They chose to support Planned Parenthood because Kate is grateful for the services she’s received from the organization, and both support the ACLU’s critical work in protecting the rights of all people, regardless of race, gender, ability or sexuality.

Over 13,700 pins have already been sold, raising over $27,000, and Pincause has received messages from women all over the country who’ll be wearing their pins whether or not they attend the march:

“Sharing these with all the women in my family who'll be marching in DC on January 21. I couldn't stop at just one! One for me, my 15-year-old daughter, and three more for my best friends. Such a great cause!!!!”

“I adore this cause AND the pin. Thank you!

Can't go to the march... This is next best thing.

As the mother of young daughters, I have to be their voice for their future. Their bodies, their choices!!”

The pins cost $5, with $1 from each sale going to Planned Parenthood and $1 going to the ACLU. You can buy one online here or in person in Washington, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Pittsburgh.

BUST will be at the Women's March on Washington on January 21st — join us!





