Fiona Apple Thinks Trump's Tiny Hands Are Criminal

Are you excited about the Women's March on Washington on January 21st, but overwhelmed with the resplendent litany of possible chants, rendering you confused about what your message will be? Look no further. Veteran fierce chanteuse Fiona Apple sings a to-the-point ditty composed by Michael Whalen. Over tracks of the president-elect saying “grab them by the pussy," she sings, “We don’t want your tiny hands / anywhere near our underpants.” Accompanied her signature bass piano and Whalen’s beats, the song needs no flourishes and superfluous phrases. This is all you will need for the march.
Listen below:
Other artists are rushing to get the song out this week too. Check out CocoRosie's, Smoke 'Em Out here.
BUST will be at the Women's March on Washington on January 21st — join us! Thank you to our bus sponsor, Black Phoenix Alchemy Lab.
Top Image via Michael Whalen's SoundCloud.
