Quantcast

Fiona Apple Thinks Trump's Tiny Hands Are Criminal

Details
IN Feminism
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

Screen Shot 2017 01 18 at 11.36.28 AM copy

 

Are you excited about the Women's March on Washington on January 21st, but overwhelmed with the resplendent litany of possible chants, rendering you confused about what your message will be? Look no further. Veteran fierce chanteuse Fiona Apple sings a to-the-point ditty composed by Michael Whalen. Over tracks of the president-elect saying “grab them by the pussy," she sings, “We don’t want your tiny hands / anywhere near our underpants.” Accompanied her signature bass piano and Whalen’s beats, the song needs no flourishes and superfluous phrases. This is all you will need for the march. 

Listen below:

Other artists are rushing to get the song out this week too. Check out CocoRosie's, Smoke 'Em Out here.  

BUST will be at the Women's March on Washington on January 21st — join us! Thank you to our bus sponsor, Black Phoenix Alchemy Lab.

Top Image via Michael Whalen's SoundCloud.

More From BUST

Fiona Apple Skewers Trump With Christmas Parody

9 Necessary Tips For Effective Protesting

Is The Future Feminism Collective The Future Of Feminism?

 

Tags: Fiona Apple , Trump , tiny hands , chant , Michael Whalen , music , song.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

Sudit Anna Womens March annasudit 1 copy 2

The Women's March On Washington Have Released Their Policy Platform, And It's Radical AF

ojQjIMpnRuHNQBh 800x450 noPad

Russia Decriminalizes Domestic Violence, “Legalizing The Order of Things”

Screen Shot 2017 01 12 at 12.48.21 pm

What The Obamacare Vote Means For Your Reproductive Health

aparna

9 Jokes From Feminist Comedians From Last Week, To Help You Get Through This Week

Screen Shot 2017 01 17 at 4.36.22 pm

Women’s March on Washington Spreads All Over The World

tumblr ndpne0xYnb1s7yeqeo2 1280

8 Positive Ways To Protest Against Trump

But her emails

Pissed Off: 3 Things More Important Than Pee From The Buzzfeed Report

pussyhat

So Many People Are Knitting Pussy Hats That Stores Are Running Out Of Pink Yarn

Antique photo of Little Boy

To All The Feminist Moms Of Boys — We Need To Talk

unnamed copy

9 Necessary Tips For Effective Protesting

Upcoming Events

Happy Anniversary Roe v. Wade, a party and fundraiser
Wed Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 10:00PM
Lady Art NYC: Word on the Street Banner Making Performance
Thu Jan 19 @ 6:00PM - 09:00PM
Adrienne Truscott reading at Lady Parts Justice League Fundraiser
Thu Jan 19 @ 7:00PM - 01:00AM
Brooklyn Museum presents MADONNA x MARILYN MINTER
Thu Jan 19 @ 8:00PM -
Lady Art NYC: Word on the Street Protest March
Fri Jan 20 @ 6:00PM -
View Full Calendar