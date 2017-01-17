Quantcast

A Bill Was Introduced to Congress That Would Ban All Abortions After 6 Weeks

Details
IN Feminism
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

all in family rect 460x307

Added to the list of offenses for the war on women is a new bill that has just been introduced to Congress that would call for a total abortion ban. Iowa Republican Representative Steve King went to Congress on Thursday with a bill that would effectively ban abortion on the federal level. The bill, named H.R. 490, echoes the legislation of Ohio’s “heartbeat bill, which was struck down by Gov. John Kasich (R). H.R. 490 states that abortions are to be outlawed as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected — in some cases, that can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before most women even know they’re pregnant — and that all doctors who perform abortions without checking for a heartbeat or notifying the patient that there is a heartbeat will be prosecuted. The punishment for doctor’s found guilty ranges from monetary fines to up to five years in prison. The women who receive the procedures would not be prosecuted.

King constructed the bill with the help of pro-lifer and Christian fanatic Janet Porter. Porter was the architect behind the Ohio’s original and failed “heartbeat bill” and currently sits as president of her "pro-family" group Faith2Action, which claims on its website: “Our goal isn’t to just survive the cultural war, but to win it.” Save your chills and dismay for King's comment because it gets better. In a press release, King said, “Since Roe v. Wade was unconstitutionally decided in 1973, nearly 60 million innocent babies’ lives have been ended by the abortion industry, all with a rubber stamp by the federal government.” 

steve kingSteve King, via Flickr/Gage Skidmore

The introduction of such a radical bill reminds us of the ripple effects it can have on women’s healthcare and the harsh realities that many in this country are already facing. According to a Bustlearticle from last year, abortion clinics and providers are dwindling in this country, “more bills aimed at restricting abortion were passed between 2011 and 2013 than were passed in the entire previous decade,” meaning that while abortions are still legal, they are harder to obtain. If the past has shown us anything it’s that this won’t stop abortions from happening but rather make unsafe self-induced abortions more popular.

We can hope and wish that we aren’t headed back to that dark time, but a more effective way of taking action is to call your Representative’s office today and voice your opposition.

Top photo: NOW rally, 1970s

More from BUST

With Abortion Rights More Threatened Than Ever, These Organizations Are Rallying To Save Roe

What The Obamacare Vote Means For Your Reproductive Health

Republicans Are Trying To Defund Planned Parenthood Again But This Time They Might Succeed

 

Tags: abortion , reproductive health , women's rights , pro-choice , heartbeat bill
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

C2DhnhlXUAA8rq9

The Women's March On Washington Have Released Their Policy Platform, And It's Radical AF

ojQjIMpnRuHNQBh 800x450 noPad

Russia Decriminalizes Domestic Violence, “Legalizing The Order of Things”

Screen Shot 2017 01 12 at 12.48.21 pm

What The Obamacare Vote Means For Your Reproductive Health

aparna

9 Jokes From Feminist Comedians From Last Week, To Help You Get Through This Week

tumblr ndpne0xYnb1s7yeqeo2 1280

8 Positive Ways To Protest Against Trump

But her emails

Pissed Off: 3 Things More Important Than Pee From The Buzzfeed Report

3 Yass Kween! Enter to Win Broad City Season 3 on DVD—Plus $100!

img 4439

With Abortion, Samantha Bee 'Goes Further Up Your Vagina' Than Any Major News Network

Good Girl's Revolt Poster

'Good Girls Revolt' Won't Be Returning For Second Season, Because Reasons

asos

How ASOS's Men's Chokers Caused A Gender Uproar

Upcoming Events

Happy Anniversary Roe v. Wade, a party and fundraiser
Wed Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 10:00PM
Adrienne Truscott reading at Lady Parts Justice League Fundraiser
Thu Jan 19 @ 7:00PM - 01:00AM
Brooklyn Museum presents MADONNA x MARILYN MINTER
Thu Jan 19 @ 8:00PM -
Women's March on Washington
Sat Jan 21 @10:00AM -
IUD Sound System/ Planned Parenthood Benefit Party
Sun Jan 22 @ 6:00PM - 10:00PM
View Full Calendar