Senators You Can Call To Save People's Health Insurance — And Possibly Their Lives

Details
IN Feminism
Elizabeth Warren Nov 2 2012

So the Obamacare repeal process is underway, and millions of Americans are on their way to being uninsured and without access to affordable healthcare.

Screen Shot 2017 01 13 at 12.32.07 pm

Screen Shot 2017 01 13 at 12.32.18 pm

 

Despite Trump’s continuing and bigly reassuring claims that there will be a replacement (“So we’re going to do repeal and replace — very complicated stuff,” he told the New York Times) and that the best elements of Obamacare will be kept, none of this looks remotely likely as things stand. The idea that there will be an effective, comprehensive, agreeable plan for a replacement by January 27 (the deadline Republicans have set committees for drafting repeal legislation) is laughable, and yesterday Republican senators voted against those elements of the Affordable Care Act Trump claimed were worth protecting, like protections for preexisting conditions.

 

Even if you don’t rely on the Affordable Care Act, there are thousands of people who do. Many of them oppose "Obamacare," because that is what partisan politics has trained them to do, without realizing it is the Affordable Care Act they rely on. Many dependents voted for Trump because they thought he would never actually take it away

 

So what can you do to stop it?

Democrats do not have the numbers to block the current repeal plans, in either the House (241-194) or the Senate (52-48).

But there are a number of moderate Republican senators who genuinely want a replacement, and have shown hesitation towards repealing without that simultaneous replacement. Your best chance is convincing them to oppose the repeal bill when it comes back to the Senate if there is no viable replacement ready. Advice coming from the office of Senator Elizabeth Warren is that you should call the wavering senators, from Tennessee, Alaska, Ohio, Maine, and Louisiana respectively, who could easily make all the difference:

Screen Shot 2017 01 13 at 11.05.26 am

Add to this list Senator Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania (202-225-6411) and Senator Mark Meadows of North Carolina (202-225-6401), who told the Washington Post they wanted to see specifics for a replacement before voting to abolish the Affordable Care Act.

Bear in mind, all of these senators ended up voting for the repeal-initiating budget yesterday anyway — Senator Rand Paul was the only Republican to vote against. And ultimately, they all want to see Obamacare gone. But they are concerned about people finding themselves without insurance in the interim (or indefinitely). Make sure you tell them you are too. 

Many people have never called their representative, but calls can absolutely make a difference, as was shown earlier this weekIf you live in these senators’ states, you need to call and tell them their gut instinct to wait for a replacement is correct. Get your grandma to call, get your boyfriend to call, get your siblings to call. Just call.

If you don’t live in one of these states, get your friends who do to call. You can also find your own local representatives here. If you are represented by other Republicans in either the House or the Senate, it's worth making your thoughts clear to them too.

Care about access to birth control or mammograms? Bring those up too, and express your anger at Republicans voting against keeping those provisions yesterday.

If you’re really nervous and find the exact details of the Affordable Care Act confusing (it is), there are scripts floating around to help.

Screen Shot 2017 01 13 at 11.14.50 am

 

Make sure you spread the word to people in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alaska, Ohio, Maine, and Louisiana that their phone calls could save the health insurance of millions of people in every state.

Top photo: Flickr/Creative Commons 

Tags: Obamacare , Affordable Care Act , Senate , Elizabeth Warren
