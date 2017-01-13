Quantcast

With Abortion Rights More Threatened Than Ever, These Organizations Are Rallying To Save Roe

Details
IN Feminism
Screenshot 2017 01 13 at 12.07.35

 

In the new political climate, abortion rights are more under threat than ever, with at least 46 anti-abortion bills in front of state legislators not even two weeks into the new year. The night before the presidential inauguration, the National Council of Jewish Women Los Angeles (NCJW/LA) along with over 25 other organizations are taking a stand and holding a Rally to Save Roe.

44 years ago, the historic 1973 Supreme Court Case Roe vs. Wade enshrined in the constitution the right to abortion until viability, that is, up until the point the fetus is deemed able to live outside of the womb. The event will include both a rally to demonstrate commitment to defending Roe and reproductive rights in America and Advocacy Tools For Change Training “to give participants the tools to put their beliefs into action in their own communities.” Hundreds of people from across Southern California are expected to attend.

Leading the rally are NCJW/LA Executive Director Hillary Selvin and Social Justice Attorney and NCJW/LA Advocacy Committee Co-Chair, Sandra Fluke.

“The Rally to Save Roe is about raising up our voices to make sure that reproductive rights, health, and justice, including the right for a woman to choose an abortion, do not get taken away," said Hillary Selvin. "NCJW|LA along with many organizational partners are joining together to raise up our voices as one community to Save Roe.”

Organizations co-sponsoring the event include the ACLU, Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, Black Women for Wellness, NARAL Pro-Choice California, and the Anti-Defamation League. Speaking at the event will be State Senator Holly Mitchell, LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Executive Director of California Coalition for Reproductive Freedom Juana Rosa Cavero, and Hector Villagra, Executive Director of ACLU of Southern California. Actress and Comedian Marcie Smolin will MC the event.

Actress and comedian Marcie Smolin will MC the event.

The rally begins at 6 p.m. on January 19, 2017, at the National Council of Jewish Women Los Angeles (543 N Fairfax Ave). If you’re in the area, make sure to make your voice heard in support of abortion rights and Rally for Roe!

Top Photo: National Council of Jewish Women, Los Angeles

