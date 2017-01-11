Resist! Trump With This Zine (Yeah, Zine)

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

Francoise Mouly is the woman behind many beloved New Yorker covers, and now she and her daughter, Nadja Spiegelman, have edited a feminist, intransigent, collection of comics and illustrations on the theme of “political resistance to the forces of intolerance” called Resist! The zine is set to be released on January 20th, the day of impending doom for many of us, when we will swear into office a loathsome despot who poses a threat to all thing women and creative. Tump's tender ego and hair-trigger twitter have turned against many a critic, including the honorable Meryl Streep, and he is has shown now signs of tempering his tantrums once in office. That amongst a litany of reasons is why we are marching against Trump on January 21st, where free copies of Resist !will be distributed to the public.

Francoise has been the art director at The New Yorker for over two decades now, and has insight into what makes a provocative image. Her daughter Nadja has recently published a book we reviewed in our magazine, I'm Supposed To Protect You From All This, "a memoir of mothers and daughters."

According to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Desert Island comic book store owner and comic book creator Gabe Fowler had the initial idea and pitched it to Mouly: "He wanted to respond to the election by giving female voices an opportunity to express their reactions and fears."

And express they did. The publication received an overwhelming number of submissions, "500 or so in the first week", including images from Julie Wilson (shown below), Ellis Rosen, Nelleke Verhoeff, Tatiana Gill, Sophia Zarders, Anna Christine, Valerie Schrag, Teresa Roberts Logan, and Margaret de Heer. As the JTA points out, "the idea was to only accept submissions from women and focus on women’s issues. The team has since broadened its scope — they are accepting submissions from men as well, but issues of female concern remain a dominant theme." Many of the cartoons feature the tenuous future of Planned Parenthood (and womankind).

Image by Julie Wilson

What is worth pointing out is that when the submissions were separated "by gender — the female artists tended to include drawings of women, while the male artists tended to include an image of Trump."

Copies of Resist! are available at Desert Island bookstore in Williamsburg and will be available in select stores all over the country.

More From BUST

26 Badass Women In Comics Who Aren't Harley Quinn

The First Black Woman Comic Store Owner Will Appear In A Marvel Comic, Proves She’s A Superhero

Amy Schumer Just Became The First Female Comedian To Do This